Top 10 Stock Trading Apps for Traders in 2025

The Indian capital market is undergoing a profound transformation in 2025, characterised by robust growth and increasing confidence in digital platforms. This evolution is primarily driven by government initiatives and notable technological advancements that have democratised investment opportunities in the country.

The evidence of this growing interest in investments is reflected by the number of demat accounts in India in 2024, which is a record 185 million. According to NSDL and CDSL, this is an increase of approximately 46 million over the previous year.

Now, in this rapidly evolving environment, choosing a trading app is no longer a trivial matter; it is a critical decision that can ‘make it or break it’ for the investors. With an array of options available in the market offering a diverse suite of features, user experience and fee structure, choosing the best trading app 2025 can be a struggle.

Hence, this article outlines the top 10 trading apps in India for 2025, focusing on ease of use, features, cost efficiency, and security. Let’s dive in.

The 10 Best Stock Trading Apps of 2025

Here is a list of the best trading apps that investors can look at in 2025 for their investment journey –

1. Groww

Groww is India’s no.1 stock trading app, trusted by 1 crore+ active investors and traders.

The app stands out with its simple, clean UI (user interface) and trade execution in as little as 0.05 seconds. With the “Iceberg order – in a single click” feature, traders can slice large orders instantly, making execution faster and far more efficient.

So, whether you're a beginner just starting trading or a pro-trader executing high-frequency trades (HFTs) using APIs, Groww caters to the needs of all types of users.

Key features:

Advanced option chain with option Greeks, delta, gamma, theta, and vega.

Scalper mode for ultra-fast trade execution directly from the option chain with a single click.

Exit all your positions in one click with “Safe Exit” and filter trades based on whether they're open or closed.

Place buy or sell orders right from the Groww Web Terminal; no need to switch screens.

Payoff graphs with Greeks to show the option’s potential profit/loss.

Reasons to recommend: Groww is the ideal trading platform for beginners and pro traders due to its simple interface and powerful features like 4X leverage, real-time intraday screener, and lightning-fast order execution. Plus, low-latency APIs cater perfectly to algorithmic and quant traders.

2. Zerodha Kite

Introduced by the trailblazing trading firm Zerodha, Kite is a comprehensive trading platform designed for investors of all types. Zerodha, renowned for pioneering the discount brokerage model in India, now offers ultra-low charges and an analytical dashboard through Kite, perfect for everyone.

Key features

No brokerage on equity delivery

Rs.20 per order for intraday and F&O orders

A clean and quick user interface equipped with advanced charting tools

Integrated with Coin for quick and easy mutual fund investments

Reasons to recommend: It is one of the most secure trading apps for 2025 while offering excellent value for the users. Besides, advanced analytics enable investors to make informed decisions.

3. Angel One

Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) combines the best of traditional brokerage services with tech-driven investment solutions. Hence, users stand to gain from the experience of classical trading and insights from the new-age technology, resulting in better trading decisions.

Key features

Smart API tools

Personalised investment advice and portfolio management services

Zero brokerage on delivery, Rs.20 flat on intraday

Excellent customer support

Reasons to recommend: Angel One is recommended for individuals who prefer a hybrid approach in their investment journey. Additionally, the advisory and portfolio management services are a valuable asset.

4. Upstox

The next one on this list of top 10 trading apps in India for 2025 is Upstox. Offering a range of advanced analytical and AI tools, this platform makes investing seamless for investors of all experience levels and appetites.

Key features

No brokerage of IPO, mutual funds

No account maintenance charges

Flat Rs.20 on equity, F&O, currency and commodity trades

Smart AI tools for stock analysis

Reasons to recommend: Upstox is one of the leading AI-powered trading apps in India. With its advanced technological integration, it helps users make the best investment decisions.

5Paisa

5Paisa has been regarded as one of the best stock trading apps India for budget-conscious investors. It offers a comprehensive financial marketplace with flat rates, helping users save on brokerage.

Key features

No fees for account opening

An all-in-one account that integrates investing, research and advisory services

Data-backed trading recommendations

Tailored investment suggestions

Reasons to recommend: The zero to low brokerage rates of 5Paisa make it an ideal choice for people who are looking for affordable investment options. Also, the data and researched-backed investment suggestions ensure individuals make the most of their hard-earned money.

6. Dhan

Dhan is another new entry to the market of Indian trading apps. The ultra-light and high-speed interface complements the company’s user-first philosophy and caters to the new as well as the experienced traders.

Key features

Zero account opening and annual maintenance charges

No brokerage on equity, IPOs and ETF

Create and execute multiple trades in a single order

Advanced TradingView and ChartIQ integrations

Reasons to recommend: Dhan is highly recommended for people who prioritise performance and data-driven investment decisions. Additionally, owing to technological superiority, Dhan can be called one of the leading AI-powered trading apps in India in 2025.

7. Paytm Money

Paytm Money is another low-cost online trading platform that offers a range of investment options, including mutual funds, SIPs, stocks, and digital gold. The easy-to-navigate user interface is another benefit of this platform.

Key features

Zero charges on account opening

Flat brokerage for all transactions

Real-time portfolio tracking

Invest in digital gold directly

Reasons to recommend: Paytm Money is one of the best low brokerage trading apps in this market. For individuals with an existing Paytm account, using this app becomes easier, allowing them to make investments and withdrawals.

8. HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky is the new entry in the Indian market of trading apps. It brings the reliability and trust of the HDFC brand into the digital investment domain. Despite being a new application, it packs all the ‘bells and whistles’ that have the prospect of being one of the best trading apps 2025.

Key features

Flat Rs.20 brokerage on every transaction

Free tools for research

No account opening and maintenance charges

Offers Margin Trading Facility through BSPL (Buy Stock Pay Later)

Reasons to recommend: It is highly recommended for the current HDFC Bank customers. The integrated bank and trading account features ensure seamless transactions, creating a better trading environment.

9. ICICI Direct

For traders who are not entirely comfortable working with new-age startups, ICICI Direct can be an excellent option for them. Attained with the legacy of ICICI Bank, this has been one of the best trading apps 2025 in India by offering a secure, affordable and comprehensive platform.

Key features

Integrated bank and trading account

Equity, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs

AI-based advisory tools

End-to-end research ecosystem

Reasons to recommend: If you are an existing ICICI Bank customer, then this app is perfect for you. It can seamlessly integrate with your bank account, making investments and withdrawals very convenient.

10. Kotak Neo

The last name on the list of best trading apps 2025 is the highly capable and versatile Kotak Neo. Being a part of Kotak Securities, this platform brings the expertise of the group, ensuring the traders have the best experience.

Key features

Stockcase offer an all-in-one solution for stock management

Easy-to-understand dashboard

Curated investment themes and ideas are available

No brokerage on intraday trades

Reasons to recommend: Kotak Neo is the best trading platform for day traders. With no charges on intraday transactions, investors can save a significant amount and enjoy profits.

Top Trading Platforms 2025 At A Glance

With the list of the best trading apps 2025 out of the way, here is an overview of these 10 platforms for you to make the right decision –

Trading App Pros Cons Groww User-friendly and clean interface

Fast order execution

One-stop platform for trading and investing

Low-latency APIs

Fast and seamless onboarding Limited to Indian Stock markets Zerodha Kite Ultra-low brokerage

Powerful charting tools

Stable platform No in-app mutual fund investments

Customer support can be slow Angel One Free advisory services

Full-service features

Research tools Interface less intuitive than peers

Occasional app bugs Upstox Fast order execution

AI-powered insights

Flat Rs.20 brokerage Occasional app lags

Complex for absolute beginners 5Paisa Low-cost plans

Access to loans, insurance, MF

Rich features UI can be cluttered

Charges for research packs Dhan Advanced charts (TradingView)

Lightning-fast UI

Smart interface Newer platform

Fewer banking integrations Paytm Money Seamless for beginners

Direct mutual fund access

No account opening fee Limited advanced tools

Basic stock analysis features HDFC Sky Zero brokerage plans

Integrated banking services Limited market penetration

Still maturing ICICI Direct Trusted brand

Integrated with ICICI Bank

Wide asset options Higher brokerage for some segments

Old-school interface Kotak Neo Rs 0 brokerage on intraday trades

Clean design

Trusted brand Limited third-party integration

Stepp learning curve for new users

Besides understanding the pros and cons of the trading apps, individuals also need to go through mobile trading app reviews to get a better understanding of the platforms. As existing users share their day-to-day experiences with a particular app, it helps newcomers make more informed decisions.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the best trading apps 2025 largely depends on the investors’ experience, goals, budget and priorities. While some prefer the simplicity of Groww, which you can now easily download from the Play Store and App Store, some may appreciate the more complicated platforms like Upstox and Dhan. For those who value brand names, ICICI, HDFC, and Kotak will be the automatic choice.

Having said that, regardless of the option one chooses, it is essential to ensure that the platform aligns with the individual's investment strategy and style. Otherwise, it can lead to poor decisions that will yield undesirable outcomes.