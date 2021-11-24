Truefitt & Hill: Grooming men for greatness

England is known for playing ‘A gentleman’s game’, and according to us, a well-groomed man makes for the perfect gentleman. Bringing the essence of British heritage and luxury, Truefitt and Hill make sure no man in India looks less than royalty. For over the last two centuries, they have been grooming men for greatness and shall continue their legacy for generations to come. If you are looking to perfect your hair game, then look no further as Truefitt and Hill are here to make you the ‘Man of the Match’.

With their aristocratic haircuts, bespoke shaves and beard styling as per your facial structure, Truefitt and Hill stands tall amongst its competition. Winning the Guinness Book of Records for being the oldest barbershop in the world, they have styled the likes of Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens, Alfred Hitchcock and many more.

Catering to the exacting standards of London’s gentry, Truefitt & Hill offers its demanding clientele a new level of unparalleled services. The services offered here include the royal haircut, classic shave and many more exotic and luxurious hair treatments. They also perfect a royal manicure & pedicure.

When it comes to hospitality, they make sure you experience luxury at its best by providing top-notch services such as complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi and refreshments with every visit. They also have an exclusive VIP Room called Royal Suite for you to relax and unwind!

Truefitt & Hill believes that a true gentleman deserves the best in grooming. To this end, they provide exceptional 150+ grooming products of unmatched quality. Their products are inspired by the vast store of experience, knowledge, and understanding of the grooming needs of a gentleman. They have been carefully crafted in England since 1805 and embody the essence of British heritage at its best. Customers get to choose from a wide variety of premium collections that provide them with essential grooming products. From shaving products to hair care ranges, skincare ranges and travel packages, you get everything!

They are known for their skill and craftsmanship when it comes to shaving, giving you classic shaves for your cutting-edge life. Their continuous shaving tradition has stood the test time of over 200 years. Their shaves have seen boys become men and men become gentlemen. They have various shaving products, including shaving creams, aftershave balms, pre-shave oils, and accessories like handmade badger brushes. All these products are made in the UK with the finest raw materials. The Authentic No. 10 collection aids in boosting the skin’s elasticity and helps sensitive skin provide a smooth, safe and comfortable shave.

Shaving creams and oils are known to be a man’s best friend when fighting against the mighty razor; thus, one must not compromise when it comes to these two products. Truefitt and Hill’s premium range of shaving creams make the strenuous task of grooming enriching and offers a delightful experience. A rich lather is essential in preparing a cushioning barrier between razor and skin, allowing for a smoother, closer shave that won’t catch and subsequently lead to cuts. Oils have been the age-old secret to having beautiful hair and skin, and they make the perfect base for a great shave.

T&H’s ultimate comfort pre-shave oil contains ten essential oils for glide, moisturising, healing, and conditioning. Using it before shaving helps to protect the skin and soften the beard. An absolute necessity for a comfortable shave. Suppose you are a gentleman who always focuses on staying fresh and dapper. In that case, T&H’s fragrances are here to accompany you through your arduous days. Fragrances such as Apsley, Clubman, Freshman, and Spanish Leather are some of their finest.

T&H gives you the finest cuts but also help you manage them with their hair care and management line of products with a history of providing complete grooming solutions for gentlemen. Their exclusive hair care range consists of frequent use shampoos, replenishing conditioners and hair styling products such as pomade, clay, fibre, lotions, and tonic.

Truefitt & Hill extend your experience to wrap your whole body with a perfect bath, shower and soap range. In addition, they give you a complete end to end experience with their specially crafted premium range of skin-cleansing facial scrubs, cleansers, moisturisers, and advanced skin treatment serums. They are sure to rejuvenate and provide smooth, clear and younger-looking skin.

So the next time you step out, T&H’s royal haircuts and timeless shaves will be the perfect wingmen helping you play the finest gentleman’s game in life. Their ultimate range of grooming is also available at https://www.truefittandhill.in the perfect gift for the perfect gentleman!