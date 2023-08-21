Unlocking Financial Potential: Exploring the Ways to Utilize Gold Loans

Gold holds significant importance in every Indian household. Our ancestors have not just left us with emotions buried in these assets, but also, a way to survive through tough times. During any financial crisis, we tend to turn towards gold as a way out of the monetary crunch.

However, one often finds themselves making a tough decision of whether to sell the gold or get a loan against it. You might have also wondered if the amount borrowed can be used for a few specific purposes only, like with home and auto loans. In this article, let us understand loan against gold better by exploring its various uses, while also uncovering the true potential of your loan.

What Can You Use a Gold Loan Amount For?

There are various expenses you can settle with the help of a gold loan. As this is a secured loan, it is easier and more hassle-free to acquire. This type of credit is extremely versatile and the amount can be used to fulfil almost any requirement. Given below are certain circumstances, where you can avoid experiencing financial problems by simply taking a gold loan.

1. Educational Expenses

You might be planning to further your education by taking up additional courses in an attempt to boost your career. Or your child wants to pursue a degree from an esteemed university abroad. In both scenarios, you can avoid all strains on your finances by taking a gold loan. This allows you to maintain your savings and allows you to pay the expense in instalments, having a minimal impact on your finances. Additionally, the gold loan interest rates are also comparatively lower than most forms of credit.

2. Medical Expenses

If you have been subjected to an unfortunate accident and need to cover hospital bills and other hefty treatment costs, you can opt for a gold loan. It is fairly easier, and more convenient to get a gold loan. This is because this type of credit falls under the secured category. Under this, your ornaments are held as collateral by the lender, providing them with some security in case of default. Hence, with a gold loan, you are likely to enjoy a hassle-free borrowing experience and quick disbursal.

3. Home Renovation

While you can always renovate your home by getting a home loan, you can also fulfil this requirement with a gold loan. It may happen that you do not match the eligibility criteria or do not have a sufficient CIBIL score for getting a loan. In such cases, getting a gold loan is a great option as it comes with easy eligibility and requires not much except gold with a purity of more than 18 karats. This especially comes in handy for people looking to borrow small amounts to meet the unexpected additional renovation expenses.

4. Small Business

If you are passionate about starting your own business, you must be looking for various ways to finance your firm. Be it finding a new workspace, purchasing equipment, or even having access to working capital. The requirements are endless. A gold loan enables you to have immediate access to a large sum and also offers flexible repayments. This allows you to manage your funds as per your business needs.

5. Wedding & Other Events

Marriage is one of the most important moments in any person’s life. To make this event special, you may require a lot of money. Booking the venue, preparing gifts, ordering catering services and many more tasks can burn a hole in your pocket. A gold loan can be used to finance your wedding and even other events like anniversaries and birthdays. The large amount available with a gold loan can help you make your special day grand.

6. Vacation

Planning a trip to the Maldives? Or perhaps Kashmir is on your mind. While many people will encourage you to get a personal loan to get funds instantly and plan your vacation, a gold loan is also a great option. Gold loan interest rates are typically lower due to the security offered by your ornaments to the lender in case of default. This lowers the amount you are likely to pay back to the bank and is also much easier and hassle-free to apply for.

7. Debt Consolidation

You can take a loan to end all loans. Debt consolidation is a great way of getting rid of multiple interest rates and loan terms by converting them into a single loan. With the high amount available with a gold loan, you can do this quite easily. Also, the lower interest rate will help you reduce your EMIs if planned well.

Unlocking the Potential of Your Gold Loan

Gold is one of the most versatile precious metals you can own. Right from its easy liquidity to its constant surge in price, in all aspects, it is an invaluable asset to hold. However, its true potential is unlocked when an individual mortgages their gold jewellery or coins to borrow the amount they need.

Regardless, most people don’t take advantage of this, as they are worried about losing their assets to the lender. Nonetheless, this can be a great way for people belonging to lower-income families to get the required funds for cheap. This is because gold loans are usually affordable than other loans and have easy eligibility criteria.

Meanwhile, middle-income families, when met with an emergency, can get a gold loan, so as to avoid drastic impacts on their finances. Additionally, the flexible repayment options offered are a great way to deal with the monetary crunch as per your convenience and budget.

With a gold loan, you can easily access a huge amount while also offering your gold to be held securely by a lender. This amount can then be invested to generate more wealth and ensure financial stability. Gold loan interest rates are also low, which means that you won’t miss out on much of the returns earned on these investments.

Well, what are you waiting for? Fulfil your financial requirements, be it education expenses, home renovation, or debt consolidation with the help of a gold loan!