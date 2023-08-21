Urvashi Rautela Reveals How WildGlow’s Smart Skincare Products Won Her Heart

India’s 1st smart skincare range aims to bridge the divide between luxury-grade ingredients and affordability.

Urvashi Rautela, a global beauty icon, joins forces with billionaire entrepreneur Rohit Khemmka to revolutionize the beauty sector through the launch of WildGlow, a pioneering smart skincare brand.

What Sets WildGlow Apart

The beauty industry generates over Rs. 8.26 trillion in revenue worldwide. In the midst of this competitive arena, WildGlow aspires to redefine the rules of the game, presenting an innovative approach to skincare that combines intelligence and affordability, all powered by high-quality ingredients. Talking about what sets WildGlow apart, Rohit shared, “Our products emerge as a standout amidst this challenging scenario. WildGlow represents a harmonious fusion of effectiveness, quality, and affordability. For example, there are so many variants of ‘Hyaluronic Acid’ - which is a

naturally hydrating ingredient. There are low-quality and low-priced variants that may give ultra-temporary results, while premium-quality variants give long-term benefits to your skin. In our products, we only use such high-quality, scientifically-backed variants of all ingredients across our range. This ensures that you get the best without compromising on your skin’s health.”

Why Urvashi Chose WildGlow

“I happened to try WildGlow’s sample kits through a friend and I could see a noticeable difference in my skin’s glow with regular use. The packaging of these products gives an international vibe! With WildGlow, not only do you get products that deliver visible results, but you also get to indulge in a skincare journey that feels like a pampering treat. I’m so happy to be part of this collaboration." Says Urvashi Rautela, a Supermodel and one of India’s leading actresses. “

Will WildGlow Empty Your Pockets?

“You don’t have to empty your pockets to buy our products! At our core, we have struck a perfect balance between luxury and affordability, providing you with access to international-grade skincare ingredients at a reasonable price.” Mr. Khemmka, a successful entrepreneur, has excelled in businesses including jewelry, import-export, diamonds, and construction. He, along with the accomplished business tycoon Mr. Pawan Khemka, is currently infusing fresh perspectives and innovation into the highly saturated and cluttered skincare industry.

WildGlow’s product range includes cleansers, face washes, scrubs, face toners, face serums, moisturizers, masks, beauty gummies along with beauty tools like Brazilian Jade Roller and Gua Sha Stone. WildGlow also comprises 24K Gold Luxury Serum, a fine blend of luxury oils and real 24K Gold extracts that give your skin an instant glow.

Currently, with 35 products, WildGlow aims to become India's fastest-growing Rs 500 Cr. D2C skincare brand. The brand plans to bring in colour cosmetics soon! With its PETA Certified, Dermat-Tested, and Vegan Friendly products, this Clean Beauty brand strives to create a skincare experience that caters to the unique needs of individuals from all walks of life.

WildGlow's skincare products are currently available on its website www.wildglow.in along with popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Smytten. The products will be live on Nykaa from September 2023.