Venkatesh Multistate Crosses ₹1000+ Crore in FY 2024-25 Under the Visionary Leadership of Chairman Krishna Masure

Venkatesh Multistate Credit Co-operative Society has achieved an extraordinary milestone by crossing over ₹1000 crore in business during the financial year 2024-25. This landmark achievement not only reflects the financial strength and operational excellence of the organization but also stands as a testament to the transformational leadership of its new Chairman, Mr. Krishna Masure.

Established in 2013, Venkatesh Multistate has consistently committed to cooperative values and the economic empowerment of its members. With a foundation built on transparency, trust, and grassroots connection, the society has expanded its presence across Maharashtra and neighboring states. FY 2024-25 marked a turning point, reshaping its identity and redefining cooperative societies' potential in today’s dynamic financial ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Krishna Masure, Venkatesh Multistate achieved significant growth despite a challenging market environment. The society registered a 33% growth in business, reaching ₹1001 crore in FY 2024-25, up from ₹751 crore in FY 2023-24. Remarkably, Venkatesh Multistate has sustained a robust growth rate with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 55% over the past decade, significantly outpacing the banking sector's growth rate of 10-12%.

The appointment of Krishna Masure as Chairman infused a new vision rooted in digital-first thinking, inclusive financial growth, and uncompromised service delivery. Under his guidance, Venkatesh Multistate undertook a comprehensive digital transformation, becoming India’s first cooperative society to offer fully digital account opening.

This pioneering achievement, featured in national media, integrates seamlessly with platforms like NSDL and UIDAI, providing paperless, branchless, and real-time onboarding—revolutionizing member experiences by enabling account opening from home within minutes.

Chairman Krishna Masure emphasized, “Reaching the ₹1000 crore milestone is more than a numeric victory—it’s the outcome of every member’s belief in our mission and every team member’s dedication to transformation. At Venkatesh Multistate, we are driven by people, powered by technology, and grounded in values.”

FY 2024-25 saw increased member registrations, digital account activations, and deposits, driven by customer-centric digital initiatives. Digital transformation spanned loans, investments, fixed deposits, and other services, promoting accessibility and convenience.

Socially impactful schemes like 'Samruddh Shetkari Karz Yojana' for farmers and 'Mahila Vikas Loan' for women entrepreneurs experienced record disbursements, highlighting the society’s commitment to financial inclusion and community empowerment.

Under Masure’s leadership, the society expanded its physical presence, inaugurating new branches and service centers in underserved areas, complementing digital growth and ensuring reliable financial services for members in remote and urban regions alike.

“Digitization alone isn’t enough,” adds Masure. “What matters is blending innovation with inclusion. Every product, service, and branch we introduce must add tangible value to the community.”

An essential part of this success is robust governance. Under Masure, stringent compliance, advanced data security, and improved grievance redressal systems have strengthened member trust and loyalty.

Experts have hailed Venkatesh Multistate as a model for merging traditional community finance with digital technology efficiency, positioning it as a benchmark in cooperative finance.

FY 2024-25 also saw strategic partnerships with fintech service providers, simplifying user journeys through automated KYC, mobile-based loan applications, and integrated customer support.

Looking ahead, Venkatesh Multistate aims to scale digital initiatives, introduce new community-centric products, and expand geographically and demographically. Plans include launching a dedicated mobile app, extending the ‘financial literacy on wheels’ initiative, and creating special schemes for senior citizens and young entrepreneurs.

As Chairman Krishna Masure charts the future roadmap, he remains committed to the founding vision—balancing profitability with purpose.

About Venkatesh Multistate: Founded in 2013, Venkatesh Multistate Credit Co-operative Society is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. It offers diverse financial services such as savings, credit, and investment solutions to individuals, farmers, women, small businesses, and professionals. With innovation, inclusion, and impact at its core, it remains a trusted financial institution for thousands of members across states.

For more information visit : https://venkateshamultistate.com/