What is cashless claims settlement in motor insurance?

The main idea of buying car insurance is to avoid any kind of financial strain in case of an unforeseen situation. Cashless claims are the best solution to the problem of not spending huge amounts for repairs. They simplify the reimbursement process, by removing the burden of upfront expenses for policyholders. Car insurance policies that offer comprehensive insurance coverage often include this convenient feature.

Policyholders can conveniently access repairs and services at network garages without having to make any upfront payments. This guarantees a smooth and hassle-free claims settlement experience. Let us discuss more on this.

What is a cashless claim in motor insurance?

A cashless insurance claim where the claim is settled without the insured paying any cash for repairs. Under this type, car insurance companies have a collaboration with a network of authorised garages. You have an option to choose a network garage from their authorised garage services. The car insurance company will directly settle the expenses with the garage, eliminating the need for you to make upfront payments except for deductibles or charges that are not covered under the policy.

Advantages of cashless claims in motor insurance

Cashless claim settlement comes with a convenient and efficient method for handling motor insurance claims. Here are the advantages of cashless claim settlement in motor insurance and how it simplifies the claims process for policyholders.

Streamlined claims process

Policyholders have the convenience of getting their vehicles repaired at network garages or authorised service centres without having to pay the repair costs upfront. The insurer reduces the insured’s financial burden by directly settling the repair expenses with the garage. This streamlined process saves time with a quick repair turnaround.

Convenience and ease of payment

One of the significant benefits of cashless claim settlement is the convenience it offers in terms of payment. The insurance company directly settles the bills with the network garages, reducing the burden of arranging funds for the insured. The entire process becomes hassle-free, eliminating the need for reimbursement claims, paperwork, and multiple follow-ups.

Wide network of garages and service centers

Policyholders have a wide range of choices for repairs as Insurance providers have tie-ups with a vast network of garages. Quality professional repair services are offered to the insured persons at authorised outlets thereby maintaining the value and integrity of the insured vehicle. It also reduces the risk of substandard repairs and enhances customer satisfaction.

Transparency and standardised pricing

Cashless claim settlement promotes transparency by providing policyholders with a standardised pricing system for repairs. The network garages and service centres have pre-negotiated rates with the insurance companies, ensuring that policyholders are not overcharged for their repairs. This builds trust and confidence in the insurance process, as individuals can be assured of fair pricing and settlements.

Elimination of out-of-pocket expenses

There is no burden with out-of-pocket expenses for repair costs for the insured. The insured only needs to pay for the deductibles, or any non-covered expenses mentioned in the policy. The rest of the repair expenses, as per the terms and conditions of the policy, are directly settled by the insurance company.

How do you initiate a motor insurance cashless claim?

Here's how you can raise a cashless motor claim with your insurance company:

To initiate the cashless claim process

· Once there is any damage to the car, immediately inform the insurance company.

· Keep a note of the claim registration number, as this is used for all reference.

· Locate the closest or most convenient network garages or call the toll-free number for details.

· Drive or have your vehicle towed to the nearest network garage.

· All damages/losses will be surveyed and assessed by the surveyor.

· Fill in the claim form and provide the required documents as mentioned in the form.

· You will receive updates through SMS/Emails on every stage of the claim.

· Once the vehicle is ready, pay your share of the claim (compulsory deductible, depreciation, etc.) to the garage and drive off.

· The remaining balance will be settled by the insurer directly with the network garage.

· Receive the claims computation sheet with a detailed breakdown for your records.

Documents for filing a car insurance claim

To process a cashless claim in motor insurance, you would typically need to provide the below-mentioned documents:

1. Registration Certificate (RC) copy,

2. Driver's license copy of the person driving the insured vehicle at the time of the accident,

3. Copy of the FIR filed at the police station,

4. Estimates of repairs from the garage,

5. Know Your Customer (KYC) documents,

Filing an FIR is mandatory in case the accident is due to strikes, mutinous acts or riots, etc.

Tips for optimising cashless claims in motor insurance in India

By following some tips, you can optimise the cashless claims process in motor insurance in India.

Regularly updating policy information.

Keep your motor insurance policy information up to date if there are any changes in your contact details, address, or vehicle specifications on your comprehensive insurance provider to avoid delays or complications during the cashless claims process.

Researching the network garage options

Research the network garages affiliated with the service provider that provides good and quality services before any uncertainty could occur. This helps you save time and reduce stress when there are many other things to sort.

Understanding policy coverage and limitations

Read and understand your motor insurance policy, especially about the coverage and limitations. Knowing the specific damages and situations, along with the exclusions covered under your policy, as well as any exclusions, is always helpful.

Timely reporting and documentation

Report the incident to your insurance provider as soon as possible in case of any damage. Delaying the reporting can complicate the claims process. Keep all the

required documentation, such as the claim form, photos of the damaged vehicle, and relevant invoices or bills. Submit these documents promptly to facilitate a smoother cashless claim settlement.

Conclusion

As a convenient process where policyholders can get their vehicle repaired at a network garage without having to pay the repair cost upfront, cashless claims settlement in motor insurance ensures a smoother and more efficient claim settlement.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.