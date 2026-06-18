Why IVY County Reflects Bengaluru's Growing Preference for Plotted Developments Over Apartments

A decade ago, owning an apartment in Bengaluru was considered the ultimate symbol of urban success. Today, however, many buyers are beginning to look beyond high- rise towers and asking a different question: what kind of ownership will create value not just today, but not for the next twenty years?

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This shift in thinking is reshaping the city’s residential market.

Across Bengaluru, particularly among professionals and first-time investors, plotted developments are emerging as a preferred alternative to conventional apartment living. The appeal goes beyond simply owning land. Buyers are increasingly drawn to the flexibility, control, community living and long-term wealth creation that plotted developments offer.

As East Bengaluru continues to expand, IVY County by Iconhomz stands advantageously positioned within a corridor witnessing strong infrastructure and residential growth.

The Rise of Ownership with Freedom

The modern homebuyer is no longer satisfied with owning a predefined living space. The post-pandemic years have accelerated the desire for larger, more adaptable environments where families can shape their homes according to changing needs.

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Apartments provide convenience but also lack flexibility with design and personalization. Plotted projects give an entirely different element of freedom where individuals are able to construct, add to the construction, alter designs, or develop properties according to their vision.

The need for flexibility is perhaps one of the major drivers behind the preference for plotted housing amongst Bengaluru’s consumers.

With IVY County, buyers are buying much more than just a residential property, as they are buying the ability to create a home that evolves as per their needs. This may include developing space for a home office, constructing a garden, adding another floor or even building a multigenerational home.

Location Is Driving the Trend

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The rising popularity of plotted developments is also closely tied to where these projects are located. Today's buyers understand that long-term value depends as much on future growth as present-day convenience.

IVY County has a strategic location in a high-growth corridor where multiple infrastructure projects are converging simultaneously. The upcoming Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), Namma Metro Phase 2 and 3A, the proposed 100-ft CDP Road, and the Suburban Railway network are expected to significantly enhance connectivity across Bengaluru, linking key destinations such as Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, Silk Board, Hebbal, and Electronic City.

For homebuyers and investors alike, this growing infrastructure ecosystem has the potential to improve accessibility, reduce travel time, and support long-term value appreciation.

The IVY County property gives easy access to Whitefield, ORR, Electronic City, and Sarjapur, and it makes this location suitable for tech professionals operating out of Bengaluru's major tech parks.

Most importantly, this corridor is turning out to be one of the next big tech ecosystems in Bengaluru.

The Hub of an Emerging Economic Corridor

Just within 5-12 kilometres around IVY County there are more than a hundred firms and lakhs of professionals. The area has established itself as one of the fastest growing regions in India in terms of GCCs, Research and Development Centres, AI companies, etc.

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To add to the emerging development potential in the area is the plan for the development of the 1,000+ acres SWIFT City near Sarjapur, which will soon become an innovation and startup hub.

For investors, this makes for a very strong case for purchasing property here. With growing employment avenues and infrastructure, the demand for housing continues to grow strongly.

What further strengthens the proposition is the scale of the development itself. Spread across 50 acres, IVY County comprises 658 premium plots within a thoughtfully planned township environment. The project also features a 50,000 sq. ft. clubhouse complemented by more than 50 international lifestyle amenities, offering residents a balance of community living, recreation, and long-term lifestyle value.

Positive Market Dynamics

One of the main driving factors behind the growing interest of the buyers for plotted layouts is the ability to tap into the appreciation dynamics of high-performing micro-markets.

One of such performing areas within Bengaluru is the Sarjapur corridor, where real estate prices have risen almost 80 percent in the past three-and-a-half years. The prices for rental property have also increased similarly, which signifies an increasing demand from end-users.

Moreover, the region offers gross rental yields between 3.8 and 5 percent, surpassing other areas within the city.

All of this is a clear sign of positive market dynamics driven by real demand, construction work, and economic activity.

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Trust, Community, and Quality of Life

BDA approved plots and structures always tend to have higher levels of buyer trust, good resale values, and appreciation in the real estate market of Bengaluru. This is one of the reasons why even a plot project such as IVY Country manages to get so many high-profile buyers.

IVY Country has all the right credentials in terms of legal titles, RERA approval, and bank and financial institution approvals to facilitate easier buying.

One important thing that should be noted here is that around 99% of the buyers at this project happen to be from the IT profession. This means that there is already a strong profile of financial stability and like-minded individuals with excellent resale liquidity.

This is not just about investment because the development itself is a premium gated community that enables you to live a luxurious life. The lush greenery, open landscapes, safety for kids, and proximity to the lake mean that you can have a comfortable and natural living experience.

The Future of Owning Homes in Bengaluru

The increasing preference for plotted projects indicates a change in the perception of Bengaluru's property buyers towards their expectations from their ideal real estate project. Flexibility, future-ready areas, ownership, and appreciation within the same are among the key expectations from a good home purchase.

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IVY County exemplifies these expectations. Set amid the bustling development corridor, benefiting from game-changing infrastructure developments, located in the midst of job generation centers, and offering a buyer-centric outlook with documentation, construction advice, and continuous support, it represents what modern-day property buyers look for.

As the city keeps growing, the need for plotted projects will continue to rise. In many ways, IVY County signifies the exact reasons behind such an inclination among home buyers.

