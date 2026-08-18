Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
impact feature
Yohan Poonawalla Honoured with Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 Recognition

Yohan Poonawalla Honoured with Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 Recognition

The Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026, presented by Hurun India in partnership with Centricity, brought together leading entrepreneurs, business families and wealth creators from the region, recognising individuals whose journeys reflect the entrepreneurial strength and wealth-creation story of the Deccan.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IMPACT FEATURE
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 4:31 PM IST
Yohan Poonawalla Honoured with Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 RecognitionYohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, honoured with the prestigious Hurun India “Stars of the Deccan” recognition, celebrating his leadership & entrepreneurial journey

Yohan Poonawalla, prominent business leader, billionaire and philanthropist, has been honoured with the Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 recognition. An award that celebrates the distinctive mark that Mr. Yohan Poonawalla has made over the decades, playing an instrumental role in shaping the state’s thriving business ecosystem and establishing the city as one of India's most respected centres of entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and innovation with a growing global presence.

Advertisement

The Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026, presented by Hurun India in partnership with Centricity, brought together leading entrepreneurs, business families and wealth creators from the region, recognising individuals whose journeys reflect the entrepreneurial strength and wealth-creation story of the Deccan.

The recognition honoured Mr. Poonawalla, as “a leader who has built for India and built from it, creating impact within the region and carrying its legacy to the rest of the nation.” It acknowledges his multifaceted journey spanning engineering, financial services, real estates, sports and horse breeding, alongside his contribution to Pune and the wider Deccan’s economic and social landscape. As the head of Poonawalla Engineering, with interests across financial services, real estate and other ventures, Poonawalla continues to build on a legacy deeply rooted in Pune. Over generations, the Poonawalla family has established a strong presence in the city, contributing to its evolving business and cultural ecosystem while carrying its legacy beyond the region.

Advertisement

Commenting on the recognition, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, said, “It is an honour to be recognised among the Stars of the Deccan. For me, success is about not just business numbers. It is all about creating something meaningful that will be remembered and passed on to the next generation. Whether through entrepreneurship or supporting causes close to my heart or contributing to the wider community, I believe in building a legacy that has purpose and lasting value. This recognition is deeply encouraging and I am grateful to Hurun India for this acknowledgement."

His contribution extends beyond enterprise through the Poonawalla family’s philanthropic initiatives and the Yohan Poonawalla Foundation supporting education, healthcare, sports, community development and civic initiatives.

Advertisement

The Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026 recognition therefore marks another milestone in Poonawalla’s journey, celebrating a personality whose interests span business and entrepreneurship while extending into the worlds of Sports, philanthropy and cultural heritage.

Follow us on

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more