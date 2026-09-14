Karnataka Bank, Pondy Oxides, ITDC, Blue Dart among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 15

Blue Dart Express Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. It is offering the highest dividend among the stocks in the list. The company has fixed September 15 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also September 15. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The company has fixed September 15 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

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India Tourism Development Corporation

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2.95 per share. The record date for the dividend is September 15. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Other stocks

Arrow Greentech (Rs 5), The Hi-Tech Gears (Rs 4), J. Kumar Infraprojects (Rs 4), Carysil (Rs 3), Aarti Pharmalabs (Rs 2), ITL Industries (Rs 1.25), Dilip Buildcon (Re 1), Kanchi Karpooram (Re 1), Tilaknagar Industries (Re 1), Frontier Springs (Rs 0.70) and several other stocks will also turn ex-dividend on September 15.