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Karnataka Bank, Pondy Oxides, ITDC, Blue Dart among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 15

Karnataka Bank, Pondy Oxides, ITDC, Blue Dart among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 15

BLUEDART4,830.90(1.06%)

Blue Dart Express Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Karnataka Bank, Pondy Oxides, ITDC, Blue Dart among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 15Karnataka Bank Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Pondy Oxides Ltd & Chemicals and India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd are among the stocks that will turn ex-dividend on September 15, as several companies are set to trade ex-dividend this week. Other companies trading ex-dividend include Arrow Greentech, The Hi-Tech Gears and J. Kumar Infraprojects.

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Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.  It is offering the highest dividend among the stocks in the list. The company has fixed September 15 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also September 15. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. The company has fixed September 15 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

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India Tourism Development Corporation

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2.95 per share. The record date for the dividend is September 15. The actual payment will be made on October 22.

Other stocks

Arrow Greentech (Rs 5), The Hi-Tech Gears (Rs 4), J. Kumar Infraprojects (Rs 4), Carysil (Rs 3), Aarti Pharmalabs (Rs 2), ITL Industries (Rs 1.25), Dilip Buildcon (Re 1), Kanchi Karpooram (Re 1), Tilaknagar Industries (Re 1), Frontier Springs (Rs 0.70) and several other stocks will also turn ex-dividend on September 15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 4:13 PM IST
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