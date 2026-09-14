Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Made-in-India cars are winning over Japan! Maruti powers nearly two-thirds of Suzuki's global production

Made-in-India cars are winning over Japan! Maruti powers nearly two-thirds of Suzuki's global production

Powered by exports from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Suzuki Motor Group emerges as Japan’s No. 1 vehicle importer in FY26

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 6:47 PM IST
Made-in-India cars are winning over Japan! Maruti powers nearly two-thirds of Suzuki's global productionJapan’s biggest car importer is Suzuki—and most of its cars come from India (Photo: AI generated)

Almost two-thirds of Suzuki Motor Group’s global production now comes from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, as the country’s biggest carmaker ramps up exports to Suzuki’s home market of Japan—one of the world’s most competitive and advanced automobile markets.

“Globally, almost two-thirds of Suzuki Group’s production is from India,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, told Business Today in an interview in August.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Forex pressure may push BMW to raise prices again

As a result, Suzuki became Japan’s biggest car importer in FY26, ahead of luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

“Because we are sending cars to Japan, Suzuki became the biggest importer of cars into Japan,” Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki exports the compact SUV Fronx, off-roader Jimny and electric SUV e-Vitara to Japan. Maruti Suzuki-manufactured vehicles accounted for nearly 100% of Suzuki’s imports into Japan during FY26.

“Most of Suzuki’s export business comes from Maruti Suzuki. Suzuki Japan mainly produces small Kei cars for the Japanese market,” Takeuchi said.

Must Read: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices for 3rd time in 2026; select models to get costlier by Rs 20,000

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki said on Monday that cumulative exports of the Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e-Vitara to Japan have surpassed 100,000 units.

Exports of the Fronx to Japan commenced in August 2024, followed by the Jimny 5-door in December 2024.

Maruti Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-Vitara, joined this export portfolio in September 2025, further strengthening India’s role as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki. The Jimny 5-door and e-Vitara are manufactured exclusively in India.

In Case You Missed It: JSW Group inks deal with Skoda Auto Volkswagen to expand auto footprint in India

This achievement is particularly significant because Japan is one of the world’s most demanding and advanced automobile markets, Takeuchi said. “The export milestone also symbolises the remarkable evolution of the India-Japan partnership. What began as Suzuki’s vision to manufacture automobiles in India has come full circle, with Made-in-India vehicles finding strong acceptance among Japanese customers,” he added.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki accounted for over 55% of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the first quarter of FY27.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more