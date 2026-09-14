Made-in-India cars are winning over Japan! Maruti powers nearly two-thirds of Suzuki's global production

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As a result, Suzuki became Japan’s biggest car importer in FY26, ahead of luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

“Because we are sending cars to Japan, Suzuki became the biggest importer of cars into Japan,” Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki exports the compact SUV Fronx, off-roader Jimny and electric SUV e-Vitara to Japan. Maruti Suzuki-manufactured vehicles accounted for nearly 100% of Suzuki’s imports into Japan during FY26.

“Most of Suzuki’s export business comes from Maruti Suzuki. Suzuki Japan mainly produces small Kei cars for the Japanese market,” Takeuchi said.

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Maruti Suzuki said on Monday that cumulative exports of the Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e-Vitara to Japan have surpassed 100,000 units.

Exports of the Fronx to Japan commenced in August 2024, followed by the Jimny 5-door in December 2024.

Maruti Suzuki’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e-Vitara, joined this export portfolio in September 2025, further strengthening India’s role as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki. The Jimny 5-door and e-Vitara are manufactured exclusively in India.

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This achievement is particularly significant because Japan is one of the world’s most demanding and advanced automobile markets, Takeuchi said. “The export milestone also symbolises the remarkable evolution of the India-Japan partnership. What began as Suzuki’s vision to manufacture automobiles in India has come full circle, with Made-in-India vehicles finding strong acceptance among Japanese customers,” he added.

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Maruti Suzuki accounted for over 55% of India’s passenger vehicle exports in the first quarter of FY27.