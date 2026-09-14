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Uno Minda gets 'IND A1+' credit rating for commercial papers from India Ratings

Uno Minda gets 'IND A1+' credit rating for commercial papers from India Ratings

UNOMINDA1,201.60(1.89%)

According to the rating letter, India Ratings has rated Uno Minda’s commercial papers ‘IND A1+’, with the rating action marked as 'Assigned'.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 4:23 PM IST
Uno Minda gets 'IND A1+' credit rating for commercial papers from India Ratings Uno Minda said the credit rating was received on September 14 at 11:58 am. It was enclosing the rating letter received from India Ratings and Research and that the information was also being uploaded on its website.

Uno Minda Ltd has received an 'IND A1+' credit rating from India Ratings and Research for its commercial papers, with the rating agency assigning the rating to the company's short-term debt instrument. The company disclosed the rating action to the stock exchanges on September 14.

According to the rating letter, India Ratings has rated Uno Minda’s commercial papers ‘IND A1+’, with the rating action marked as 'Assigned'. The commercial paper programme has a size of Rs 300 crore, while the maturity period of the instrument can extend up to 365 days.

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Uno Minda added that it was enclosing the rating letter received from India Ratings and Research and that the information was also being uploaded on its website.

The rating letter, dated September 11, was addressed to Sunil Bohra, Chief Financial Officer of Uno Minda. India Ratings said it relies on factual information received from issuers and underwriters, as well as other sources it considers credible, while conducting a reasonable investigation of the information used for its ratings.

India Ratings also highlighted that ratings are forward-looking and incorporate assumptions and predictions about future events that cannot necessarily be verified as facts. The agency said ratings can therefore be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated when a rating was issued or affirmed.

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The rating agency further clarified that its ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security. It said the ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market prices or the suitability of an investment for a particular investor.

For the commercial paper issuance, the rating letter is valid for 60 calendar days from the date of the letter. Once the instrument is issued, the rating is valid for a maximum period of one year from the date of issuance and remains subject to continuing review, with formal reviews conducted at intervals of no more than 12 months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 4:23 PM IST
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