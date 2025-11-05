Zynk secures $5M led by Hivemind Capital to make Global Payments Instant

Zynk, a financial infrastructure company enabling instant cross-border settlements without pre-funding, today announced the closing of a $5 million seed round. The round was led by Hivemind Capital, with participation from Alliance DAO, Coinbase Ventures, Transpose Platform VC, Polymorphic Capital, Tykhe Ventures, and Contribution Capital.

Zynk removes liquidity requirements for payments companies and minimises liquidity operations, while enabling instant cross-border transactions. The company’s infrastructure currently supports USD, EUR, AED, INR, MXN, and PHP corridors, empowering remittance providers, B2B payment platforms, trading networks, and PSPs to grow without liquidity bottlenecks. The new capital will be used to expand Zynk’s corridor coverage, reinforce its compliance stack, and build partnerships with leading payment providers globally.

Since quietly launching in April 2025, Zynk has experienced 70% month-over-month growth, underscoring strong global demand for liquidity-free, real-time settlement infrastructure.

“We’ve been building the financial pipes that make global payments instant,” said Prashanth Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of Zynk. “Access to pre-funding has become a moat in cross-border payments — and we’re breaking that moat. Our mission is to make liquidity as mobile as data, freeing capital and eliminating idle balances, pre-funding, and manual treasury operations.”

Zynk’s infrastructure embeds liquidity directly within its network, allowing partners to enter new markets overnight, scale globally without pre-funding, and access more efficient FX routes — all without maintaining local accounts.

“Cross-border payments are a tenet of global commerce and finance, yet they remain dragged down by antiquated technologies and a swath of immobilized capital. A complete rethink is long overdue,” said Emmanuel Vallod, Partner and Head of Ventures at Hivemind Capital. “We’re proud to lead this round and back Zynk as it thoughtfully bridges that divide, giving cross-border payment companies instant access to liquidity while maintaining transparency, compliance, and scalability through its blockchain-based atomic settlement solution,” added Kayla Phillips, who led the investment for Hivemind Capital.

Zynk’s founding team brings together deep expertise across fintech and capital markets — including the former CTO of Amazon Pay, a Morgan Stanley capital markets veteran, and a serial entrepreneur from Harvard.

“Liquidity should move as freely as information,” added Manish Bhatia, CTO of Zynk. “When I was leading Amazon Pay’s technology stack, I saw firsthand how businesses have always needed real-time settlement. Zynk is finally making that possible — without the pre-funding burden.”

About Zynk

Zynk is a financial infrastructure provider delivering embedded pre-funding liquidity and optimized cross-border settlement rails to global payment companies. Its mission is to make global payments instant and frictionless, removing the need for pre-funding, idle capital, and complex treasury operations. Zynk supports transactions across USD, AED, INR, PHP, MXN and more.

Media Contact:

Zynk Communications

contact@zynk.money

www.zynk.money