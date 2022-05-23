Gurgaon issues advisory to offices: Work-from-home to avoid traffic congestion

The Gurugram administration has advised private institutions and corporate offices to assist their employees to work from home as of today, in order to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

"Private Institutions/Corporate Offices are advised to guide their employees to work from home for today i.e., 23.05.2022 so that traffic congestion on road can be avoided and repair/renovation works of civil amenities can be done smoothly by the Government agencies", Deputy Commissioner, DDMA, Gurugram mentioned in an official statement.

"Waterlogging has been reported near Atul Kataria. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," the Gurugram Traffic Police had tweeted.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Atul Kataria chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/hvbmHlzGnc — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022



"The National Highway NH 48 and Jaipur National Highway have also been waterlogged since today morning," Gurugram Traffic Police informed.



Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier this morning, which led to traffic jams and even baffled flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Budget carrier IndiGo said that passengers are advised to “keep enough time in hand while traveling to the airport” since flight operations have been impacted due to the heavy rainfall. IndiGo said in a tweet, 6E Travel Advisory: It’s pouring in Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.”

Earlier in the day, IMD also urged people to stay indoors, close windows and avoid travel if possible. The impact expected due to dust storm/thunderstorm, lightning and rain over Delhi and neighbourhood areas is – damage to vulnerable structures; damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts; traffic disruption on roads and occasional reduction in visibility.

Also Read: Tata Motors, Tata Power team up to build a solar rooftop expansion project in Pune

Also Read: ‘India-Japan cooperation vital in post-COVID world’: PM Modi