What is Tomato flu? Symptoms, treatment, precautions; check all details

While India continues to report increasing number of COVID-19 cases, another flu spreading among children is making headlines now. According to local reports, More than 80 children below five years of age in Kerala have reportedly been affected by a mysterious disease - the "Tomato flu".



What is Tomato flu?

On catching the flu, children experience undiagnosed and unidentified fever. There is no confirmation yet on whether the Tomato Fever is a viral fever or is an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever. In Tomato flu, children show rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably where it got its name 'tomato flu' or ‘tomato fever' from.

Symptoms of Tomato flu

The main symptoms include high fever, rashes, skin irritation. Hand and legs skin colour can change with rising blisters. Children might also experience abdominal cramps, body ache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.



Treatment of Tomato flu

If a child shows symptoms, they should be taken directly to a doctor. Children are advised to be kept hydrated. If infected, the child must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

A medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illness - symptoms of such flu - at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, PTI reported. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday.



(With input from Agencies)



