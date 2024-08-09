BT India@100: Ashwini Vaishnaw to chart India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

India is on the brink of a technological revolution, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) poised to play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is a strong advocate for leveraging AI to propel India into a leadership position on the global stage. At the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 in New Delhi, Vaishnaw emphasized that India, with its vast data resources, large pool of developers, and dominant IT services industry, has the potential to do with AI what China did with manufacturing. However, he stressed, "It won’t automatically happen unless we make it happen," highlighting the need for a concerted national effort to harness AI's potential fully.

Vaishnaw also pointed out the dual impact of AI on the job market, acknowledging that while AI will create new opportunities, it will also lead to job displacement, particularly in white-collar sectors. "AI will create new jobs, but it will also take away jobs," he remarked, underscoring the importance of upskilling and reskilling the workforce to meet the challenges and opportunities of an AI-driven future.

Since Vaishnaw also holds the Railways portfolio, his vision extends beyond AI to the transformation of India’s railway network, a critical component of the nation’s broader vision for a "Viksit Bharat." Under his leadership, Indian Railways has seen substantial growth, including the introduction of 772 new train services over the past five years. The Vande Bharat trains, known for their speed, comfort, and advanced features, are a testament to this modernization push. By July 2024, 102 Vande Bharat trains were operational, connecting key states and catering to the nation’s evolving travel needs.

Vaishnaw’s approach to railways reflects his commitment to integrating advanced technology with efficient service delivery. "We are not just adding trains; we are integrating cutting-edge technology to ensure that Indian Railways remains a vital force in our journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat,'" he has stated.

In both his roles, Vaishnaw is focused on ensuring that India not only adapts to technological advancements but also leads them. Whether it’s through the strategic deployment of AI or the modernization of the railway network, his efforts are aimed at aligning these critical sectors with India’s broader developmental goals. His upcoming address at the "Adani BT India@100" forum on August 20 at the Leaders Lounge, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, will provide further insights into how these initiatives will contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a global economic powerhouse by 2047.

