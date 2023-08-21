Business Today India@100 Summit: Shaping India's Global Economic Leadership

The journey of India's economy has been an awe-inspiring transformation, evolving from an agrarian-based economy to claiming the title of the world's fastest-growing economy. With a population exceeding 1.4 billion and a GDP surpassing US$3 trillion, India proudly stands as the fifth-largest economy globally. This remarkable progression sets the stage for an even more promising future, with India's aspiration to become a US$26 trillion economy by its 100th year of Independence in 2047.

The unwavering belief in India's potential is grounded in a multitude of factors – vibrant consumption patterns, rapid digitization, a burgeoning pool of youthful talent, a thriving services sector, global competitiveness, and a dedicated commitment to sustainability. The government's consistent focus on infrastructure and manufacturing further propels the nation's growth trajectory.

Amidst acknowledging accomplishments and reflecting on the past, India's G20 presidency provides a unique platform to unveil its visionary plans for the upcoming decade and beyond. This opportunity represents a chance to outline a pathway toward a shared global future characterized by collective prosperity.

Building upon the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the 2nd Business Today India@100 Summit, a flagship initiative of The India Today Group, is set to emerge as a pivotal juncture. This event will convene a diverse tapestry of stakeholders, revered thought leaders, policymakers, and influential business magnates. The summit, in essence, is designed to deliberate on the escalating significance of India's economy and its burgeoning influence on the global stage. It serves as a conduit for collaboration, an exchange of ideas, and a breeding ground for dialogues that will collectively shape a future where India's economic dynamism takes center stage in the global arena.

