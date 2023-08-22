Business Today India@100 Summit: Shaping the Global Agenda

With India's G20 presidency acting as a fulcrum, the Business Today India@100 Summit propels India's role from being a participant to a protagonist in shaping the global agenda. The summit provides an inclusive platform for stakeholders to engage in productive dialogues that have far-reaching implications.

1. Policy and Governance: Discussions will delve into specific policy measures designed to attract foreign investment, encourage innovation, streamline regulations, and foster an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurship and job creation. The summit will also explore novel approaches to public-private partnerships, data governance, and fostering an innovation-driven regulatory environment that allows businesses to flourish while upholding ethical and sustainability standards.

2. Business Leadership: Business leaders will discuss strategies for driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and expanding market access. They will explore collaborative opportunities to harness India's economic prowess for mutual global benefits, considering investment avenues, technology transfer, and joint ventures. Discussions will also delve into responsible business practices, ethical corporate governance, and strategies for cultivating a culture of innovation within organizations.

3. Thought Leadership: The discussions will emphasize the importance of thought leadership in driving India's economic narrative forward. From anticipating the societal impacts of automation and AI to exploring the role of emerging technologies in healthcare, education, and sustainable development, thought leaders will offer insights into how India can position itself as a pioneer in adopting transformative solutions that benefit both its citizens and the global community.

4. Collaboration and Alliances: The summit will explore cross-border research collaborations, technology-sharing initiatives, and joint efforts in addressing global challenges such as climate change and public health. It will focus on how India can leverage its scientific and technological capabilities to contribute meaningfully to the global knowledge economy and forge alliances that drive collective solutions to shared problems.

Join the Discourse on shaping a shared global future

The 2nd Business Today India@100 Summit stands as a testament to India's resolute determination to emerge as a global economic leader by its centenary year of Independence in 2047. This event is more than a gathering; it's a convergence of minds, a symphony of ideas, and a melting pot of perspectives aimed at scripting India's narrative of global economic leadership.

From robust consumption patterns to pioneering digitalization, from harnessing the demographic dividend to fostering sustainable practices, the summit encapsulates the very essence of India's economic journey. It's an ode to the success of the past, an exploration of the present, and a canvas upon which India's future economic masterpiece will be painted.

As the world watches, the Business Today India@100 Summit beckons global leaders, thinkers, policymakers, and business magnates to collaborate, ideate, and steer the trajectory of India's economic destiny. Together, we will create a blueprint for a shared global future, one where India's economic prowess shines brightly, illuminating a path to prosperity for all

Watch: Chandrayaan-3 success sends Paras Defence, MTAR Technologies, BEL, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), other space-related stocks to the Moon!