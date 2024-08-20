Future of India's telecom sector and public service, NK Singh highlights key takeaways from BT India@100 event

NK Singh, the former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission of India, addressed pivotal issues on regulatory reforms and the lateral entry of private sector professionals into public service during his speech at the BT India@100 event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 20 August. The session, titled "Abki Baar Reform Sarkar," brought together thought leaders to discuss the future of India’s economic and political landscape, with Singh offering critical insights into the telecom sector and the need for periodic elections.

During the session, Singh reflected on his role in the late 1990s, particularly during his tenure in the Prime Minister's Office, where he played a crucial part in shaping the telecom sector. When asked about the relevance of public sector telecom companies today, Singh said the need for these entities to survive in a competitive market. "Telecom companies must provide affordable and dependable services that do not hinder India’s ability to harness technological advancements," Singh remarked.

He further drew a parallel between the telecom sector and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), recalling a time when he proposed the folding up of the CPWD due to its inefficiencies. However, he acknowledged the necessity of such public entities in regions where private sector participation might be limited, particularly in far-flung areas like the Northeast, where entities like MTNL play a critical role in addressing unique challenges.

The discussion also got into the civil service, with Singh highlighting the importance of periodic elections within a democratic framework. He noted the need for reforms to reduce the frequency of elections, which he argued drain national energy. Singh advocated for changes in the recruitment process, suggesting that the Public Service Commission’s methods be modernised to align with current challenges.

Moreover, Singh also acknowledged the importance of bringing in domain knowledge and skills through lateral entry into the civil service. "We need innovations that enhance the quality and productivity of the civil service," Singh asserted, stressing the need for far-reaching reforms to ensure that India's administrative framework remains robust and effective in the face of evolving political reforms.

The session concluded with Singh calling for a balanced approach to reforms, where the strengths of both public and private sectors are leveraged to drive India’s growth in the coming decades.