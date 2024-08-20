Invest India's Nivruti Rai aims to bring $1 trillion FDI Inflows in 10 years; says these sectors may attract global investors

Invest India aims to bring $1 trillion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country over the next 10 years, says Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India. In a recent discussion at the BT India @100 event in New Delhi, she added that India is set to become a global investment magnet. The industry watcher believes that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, food processing, renewable energy (including solar and green hydrogen), semiconductors, infrastructure, technology and software services may attract robust FDI inflows.

Rai highlighted that India has kicked off its ascending journey by investing heavily in infrastructure, with the government already spending $1.3 trillion on roads, railways, and airports. Logistics are crucial for attracting more investments. Furthermore, India's rising middle class, which grows by 30 million people annually, has surged consumer spending, presenting lucrative investment opportunities. The nation’s shift from a consumer-driven to a manufacturing-driven economy is beginning to yield visible results,” she said.

Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

She also pointed out that the country’s prowess in innovation is evident with India contributing significantly to global patent filings. In 2022, 30% of the 65,000 additional patents came from India alone. This, combined with the fact that China and India jointly contributed 95% of the increase in global patents, demonstrates India’s growing role in the innovation landscape.

Despite the bullish view on the Indian investment landscape, Rai also acknowledged challenges such as the need for a robust supply chain ecosystem, simplification of policy regulations and the development of skilled talent pools. She called for closer collaboration between the private sector and government to ensure mutual benefits, focusing on global supply chain diversification, particularly in light of current geopolitical tensions, which presents a significant opportunity for India.

In her closing remarks, Rai urged global investors to partner with India, highlighting the fear of missing out on the projected 8-10% growth rates. She underscored the country’s readiness to provide a fertile ground for sustainable and profitable investments, fuelled by its demographic dividend, technological innovation and proactive government policies.

Rai said "India’s journey has transformed from focusing just on Roti, Kapda and Makan to infrastructure, energy and technology. Therefore, global investors should partner and prosper with India."