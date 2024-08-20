'Lateral entry not bad thing but not at the cost of reservations': Congress' Karti Chidambaram on bureaucracy

Lateral entry into the bureaucracy is, in nature, a good thing, but it needs to be done by keeping the social justice factor and affirmative action in place, said Congress leader Karti Chidambaram today.

Talking during the Business Today India@100 event here in Delhi, Karti Chidambaram pointed out that lateral entry into anything, including the bureaucracy, can be a good move, but not at the cost of reservations. "It's a good thing that the government is learning to accommodate the Opposition's voice," he said.

However, Chidambaram's view came under sharp attack from BJP leader Shashank Mani. "What he is saying (Chidambaram) reflects a colonial mind," Mani said.

Talking about the recently concluded General Elections, and the formation of the new government, especially with a largely intact cabinet from the previous government, BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said there's no point in breaking what's working.

"Why break what is working? Obviously, the Cabinet was working and working well, hence, it was continued," Reddy said.

To this, Chidambaram countered by saying that the government may well say that everything is fine, but social indicators, especially, the issue of unemployment, is staring us in the face.

But Chidambaram was countered strongly by BJP's Mani. "It is the problem of the past 60 years which the government is trying to solve. PM Modi's vision is not hollow that he will talk about 'Garibi Hatao' but do nothing," he said.

"Joblessness and unemployment are a global problem and not just an Indian problem, therefore we have to look at this issue acutely and it is not correct to say that the government has not done anything," Reddy countered.