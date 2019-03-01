India Today Conclave 2019 Live Updates: Hindutva narrows Hinduism, says Shashi Tharoor

India Today is organising the Eighteen Edition of India Today Conclave on Friday 1 and Saturday March 2, 2019, at Durbar Ballroom, Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi from 9.30am onwards on Day 1 & Day 2. The who's who from the world of politics, business, science, education, sports, and entertainment world will speak at the event and discuss its theme - Hard Choice.

Follow the India Today Conclave 2019 LIVE updates on BusinessToday.In here:

12:32pm: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Hindutva narrows Hinduism and that it ties the religion to a political ideology.

12:15pm: CVoter's Yashwant Deshmukh said that if the present situation is taken into account then the BJP is likely to come to power in the upcoming elections.

12:00pm: Yogendra Yadav said that war is being used to win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and that if agriculture and economy were the basis then BJP would not win the upcoming polls.

11:50am: Elections not a horse race, future of nation is at stake: Yogendra Yadav

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, politician Yogendra Yadav said that while it was important to gauge who will win the upcoming elections, he said it was equally important to note that the elections were not a horse race and the country's interests should be the primary goal of the polls.

11:48am: Who will win Battleground 2019? Experts opine

As India gets ready for general elections in 2019, number-crunchers express their views on who might win the Battleground 2019

11:18am: My message to youth is to focus on entrepreneurship and innovation: Nitin Gadkari

11.10am: My quotes on Acche Din were misinterpreted by media: Nitin Gadkari

11:04am: In 13 months from now, river Ganga will be cleaner: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister & BJP Political Leader

10:52am: Dont believe in classying people into minority-majority: Amit Shah

10:52am: Priyanka Gandhi has been in politics since 12 years: Amit Shah

10:47am: Cases against Robert Vadra, Mayawati not registered by BJP: Amit Shah

10:47am: Modi Government is not using CBI, said Amit Shah.

10:44am: Modi Government never interefered in RBI's functioning: Amit Shah

10:41am: Gongress Government only served the Gandhis, we work for public: Amit Shah

10:40am: Imran Khan should have criticised Pulwama attacks at least once; how can we trust him: Amit Shah

9:50am: India under Modi govt has sent out strong message to Pakistan: Amit Shah

09:44am: After the welcome address by Chairman and Editor in chief of the India Today Group, Aroon Purie, the first session is being addressed by BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP chief is expected to speak about party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

10:07am: Speaking on heightened tensions between long standing rivals India and Pakistan, India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie said Pakistan agreeing to send back Wing Commander Abhinandan is a silver lining. He added that if Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn't act on the evidence provided by India on Pulwama terror attack, it would justify any strong action that Prime Minister Modi may take in the coming days against terror groups including the Jaish that Pakistan harbours. Talking about Pakistan, he said, "It's an Army with a country and not the other way around." He added that Prime Minister Modi has finally called their bluff. Aroon Purie further added that Pakistan is a bonsai democracy on the brink of bankruptcy as he welcomed audience at the eighteenth edition of the India Today Conclave.