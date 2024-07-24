10% vacancies to be reserved for ex-Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles; provision made for relaxation in upper age limit

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday gave a big update on ex-Agniveers. Rai told the Rajya Sabha that 10 per cent vacancies have been reserved for ex-Agniveers in recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

He further told the Upper House that a provision has also been made for relaxation in the upper age limit for the recruitment of former Agniveers. "Further, a provision has been made for relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test," he said.

Rai added that a provision has also been made for granting ex-Agniveers the exemption from the Physical Exemption Test.

Nityanand Rai said that a Nodal Force has been nominated on a long term basis each for the recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty).Directions have also been issued to all the CAPFs and Assam Rifles to complete recruitment against vacant posts in Non-General Duty cadres in a time-bound manner.

"The Ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through UPSC, SSC, and the forces concerned," he further said. Time taken in the Medical Examination has also been reduced to expedite the recruitment process.

Rai further mentioned that cut-off marks for the short listing of candidates for Constable/GD posts have been lowered to get sufficient candidates, especially in posts where shortfalls have been reported.

Earlier this week, UP BJP chief Bhupender Chaudhary submitted a report detailling the top 10 reasons for the BJP's astounding loss in Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections. The report said that the Agniveer scheme of recruitment for the armed forces was one of the reasons that the BJP lost in the state.

As per this report, the Agnipath scheme became a big issue, which was fanned by the Opposition. Opposition leaders, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claimed that the Agnipath scheme would harm the future of young adults who are just entering the workforce.

Under the Agnipath scheme, candidates who get selected are enrolled as Agniveers for a period of 4 years. Of these, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers are absorbed in the armed forces as regular cadre.