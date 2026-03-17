12,000 raids, 15,000 LPG cylinders seized: Nationwide crackdown on hoarding; Delhi, UP, Kerala among top states

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday said enforcement action has been intensified across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG, as authorities work to keep supplies stable amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Also read: PNG connection now in 24 hours: Govt pushes states for faster rollout amid Hormuz tensions

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At an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, officials said large-scale checks have already been carried out across several states.

More than 12,000 raids have been conducted and over 15,000 cylinders seized, with major enforcement actions reported in Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, officials noted.

The ministry said monitoring across the LPG distribution network has also been strengthened. PSU Oil Marketing Companies have conducted over 2,500 surprise inspections at retail outlets and LPG distributorships to ensure smooth supply and prevent irregularities, officials added.

Ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply remains the government’s immediate priority, particularly for households and essential services. “The Government’s highest priority remains ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions,” the ministry said in a statement.

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To reduce pressure on LPG supplies, PNG consumers have been advised to surrender LPG connections under the LPG Control Order amendment dated 14 March 2026.

Booking intervals for LPG cylinders have also been revised to ensure fair distribution. The ministry said the interval has been set at 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas.

Authorities have also made alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal available to reduce pressure on LPG demand, while PSU oil companies are promoting digital bookings and discouraging panic bookings.

In addition, commercial LPG supply has been initiated in several states with support from state governments.

'Adequate LPG supplies'

The ministry also issued a public advisory urging citizens not to panic as adequate LPG supplies are being maintained. The advisory included the following points:

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