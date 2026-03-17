PNG connection now in 24 hours: Govt pushes states for faster rollout amid Hormuz tensions  

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday said new applications for piped natural gas (PNG) connections will be approved within 24 hours, as the government pushes states to speed up pipeline clearances and encourage more consumers to shift from LPG.

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The announcement came during a government briefing where Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, outlined steps being taken to maintain fuel supply and expand PNG access.

“Crude availability is not an issue,” the joint secretary said, adding that refineries are “working at full capacity” and there is “no shortage of fuel at retail outlets.”

She also noted that there is “100% supply to domestic PNG & CNG Consumers,” while “commercial LPG sale has been partially restored.”

To accelerate the shift toward piped gas, the Centre has written to state governments and Union Territories asking them to clear pipeline proposals quickly.

According to the ministry, the government has asked states to approve new PNG-related permissions within 24 hours and fast-track approvals for City Gas Distribution (CGD) pipeline projects.

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Consumers can apply for PNG connections through several channels, including email, customer portals, letters, or call centres run by the respective CGD companies. She also said that CGD firms have also been advised to proactively reach out to potential customers and facilitate new connections.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have also been requested to switch to PNG, with several CGD entities offering incentives for new connections.

The Centre has also asked states to issue “deemed permission” for pending applications related to laying CGD pipelines. Other measures requested include waiving road restoration and permission charges levied by state or local authorities, relaxing working hours and working seasons for pipeline projects, and appointing state nodal officers to coordinate and speed up implementation.

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Addressing supply concerns, the joint secretary said LPG availability remains an issue in some segments, though “no dry outside reported so far.”

To manage commercial demand, several states and Union Territories — including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand — have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG as per government guidelines.

Alternate fuels have also been activated in some states. According to the ministry, options such as kerosene and coal have been used to ease pressure on LPG supply, with states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka issuing orders to allocate kerosene where required.