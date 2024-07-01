scorecardresearch
19 kg LPG cylinder rates slashed by Rs 30 from today. Check latest prices here

19 kg LPG cylinder rates slashed by Rs 30 from today. Check latest prices here

Prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 30 on July 1. Check the latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai here

19 kg LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 30 from today 19 kg LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 30 from today

State-backed oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 30 per cylinder with effect from Monday. Due to this revision, a 19 kg cylinder now sells for Rs 1,646 in Delhi versus the earlier Rs 1,676. 

In Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder costs Rs 1,598 whereas it costs Rs 1,756 in Kolkata. A 19 kg LPG cylinder retails for Rs 1,809.50 in Kolkata after the latest revision in prices.

There, however, is no change whatsoever in the prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, used in households, so far. Domestic cooking cylinders continue to retail for Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 818.50 in Chennai and Rs 802.50 in Mumbai. 

State-owned OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the prices of cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate. 

Published on: Jul 01, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
