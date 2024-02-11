2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for unlawful stay in Navi Mumbai, had voter ID cards, Aadhaar

Two Bangladeshi nationals, both 24 years old, were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, for residing in India without legal authorization. The arrest took place on Friday in Khidukpada village at Nadve in Panvel. During an inspection of the locality, the ATS discovered the individuals living in a chawl, a type of row tenement.

Upon questioning, the two men were unable to provide any valid documentation proving their legal entry into India. However, they were found to be in possession of Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and driving licenses, all issued in their names. This raised questions about how they obtained these Indian identification documents despite their illegal status.

Subsequently, a case was registered against them under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules-1950 and the Foreigners Act. Local police have launched an investigation to determine the extent of their activities and to uncover any connections to broader networks of illegal immigration.

In India, foreign nationals are required to have valid visas to stay in the country, with the maximum duration of stay on certain visas, such as e-Tourist visas or regular paper Tourist visas, capped at 180 days within a calendar year. Illegal migrants in India may face imprisonment or deportation under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, which empower the central government to regulate the entry, exit, and residence of foreigners.

If a foreign national is arrested in India, they must navigate the local legal process, which can include being charged, prosecuted, and possibly convicted. U.S. consular officers, for example, provide assistance to U.S. citizens arrested abroad.

The procedures for arresting a foreign national in India involve several steps, including recording information in writing, obtaining search authorizations, and ensuring the presence of a lady officer during searches involving females.

With inputs from PTI

