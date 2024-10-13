2-month stay in Mumbai, recce of house: Here's how assailants planned to kill Baba Siddique

The Mumbai Police have made significant progress in their investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, revealing that the assailants had conducted a thorough recce of his residence in Bandra before carrying out the attack.

According to police sources, the three shooters had been surveilling Siddique's residence for two months before the incident. They had meticulously planned the attack, noting his daily routine and identifying the most vulnerable times to strike.

The suspects, identified as Karnail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, are believed to have been involved in the killing.

Investigators are still on the hunt for a third individual linked to the case. Several teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch are actively pursuing leads. Both arrested individuals have claimed ties to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a connection that is being verified by the police with assistance from central agencies involved in the investigation.

Lawrence Bishnoi has openly threatened that anyone close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan is seen as an enemy. While the arrested shooters claim to be linked to Bishnoi's gang, the police have not confirmed this yet. So far, the Bishnoi gang has not made any statements about the attack on social media.

The police have denied receiving any letters threatening Baba Siddique, but confirmed that he had been facing threats, leading to increased security. Sources told News9 Live that the shooters had been in Mumbai since early September, renting a room in Kurla for Rs 14,000 per month. It is reported that four shooters were hired for the murder, each paid Rs 50,000. The suspects allegedly met in a Punjab prison, where they established ties with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The arrested suspects got their firearms just a few days before the attack and have been questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch for eight hours. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Police team has been sent to locations such as Ujjain, Haryana, and Delhi to further the investigation.