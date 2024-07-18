2 soldiers injured in gunfight between Indian Army, terrorists in Doda

Two soldiers were injured during a gunfight with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday. The encounter occurred in early hours of the morning at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area when terrorists fired upon a temporary security camp set up in a government school for ongoing search operations, the officials said.

"An encounter has started in the Kastigarh area of Doda. More details are awaited," J&K Police said. Security forces retaliated, and the firefight continued for over an hour. The Indian Army officials said that efforts are ongoing to flush out the terrorists.

Previously, a massive search operation was started in Desa and adjacent forest areas. The search operation was conducted after four army personnel, including a Captain, were killed by terrorists in a firefight on Monday and Tuesday.

The operation, which saw brief exchanges of fire in the Desa forests on Tuesday and Wednesday, entered its fourth day on Thursday. The Doda district has seen a series of attacks since June 12, when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack at Chattergala Pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day that left one policeman injured.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in the Gandoh area on June 26, and another encounter took place in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 27 people, including 11 security personnel, have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks across six districts of Jammu province.

Among the dead were seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.