2024 Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence after the incident, 'Bhole Baba' absconding. Top points to know

The stampede at a satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has claimed around 121 lives, of whom 108 were women and 7 were children. The victims were a part of the congregation that gathered for the satsang held on Tuesday by a self-styled godman Baba Narayan Sakar Hari aka Bhole Baba near Phulrai village in the Sikandrau area.
The incident took place when the crowd rushed to touch the Baba's feet as he was leaving the venue. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that it was a private function for which the sub-divisional magistrate granted the permission. He added that the local administration provided security outside the venue and the arrangement inside the venue was to be looked after by the organisers.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. Police and forensic investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Hathras tragedy: Here's top 10 points to know
- The FIR in the Hathras stampede incident mentions that the permission was sought for 80,000 people but over 2.5 lakh people gathered.
- The FIR added personal security of Bhole Baba stopped the crowd when they entered the field. The field, however, had a ditch, which led to the commotion.
- It also states that after the Hathras stampede, organisers destroyed evidence. The FIR further alleges no help was provided by the organisers when people were affected.
- The FIR was registered under sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against Devprakash Madhukar aka 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of the event.
- Bhole Baba is reportedly absconding. The police has intensified search for the self-styled godman after the stampede at his satsang.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh told newswire PTI that overcrowding was one of the reasons behind the stampede. He said there was a race among people who ran after the godman's vehicle.
- Some people also collected soil from the path where the Baba walked and worshipped it, due to which they started bending down and fell, Singh added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit the stampede site today.
- Commenting on the incident, former Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan told newswire ANI, "It is an unfortunate incident. Most victims were from poor families. This is an administrative lapse. A thorough inquiry should be conducted into it. The local administration does not fear that it could be penalised. When the government is bulldozing houses, then, it will only protect the local administration."
- This is not the first time when one of his events witnessed such a massive turnout.
- During the COVID-19 wave in 2022, he organised a satsang in Farrukhabad. Despite permission for only 50 attendees, more than 50,000 people turned up, leading to traffic disruptions across the city.