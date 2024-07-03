2024 Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence after the incident, 'Bhole Baba' absconding. Top points to know

The stampede at a satsang in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has claimed around 121 lives, of whom 108 were women and 7 were children. The victims were a part of the congregation that gathered for the satsang held on Tuesday by a self-styled godman Baba Narayan Sakar Hari aka Bhole Baba near Phulrai village in the Sikandrau area.

The incident took place when the crowd rushed to touch the Baba's feet as he was leaving the venue. Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said that it was a private function for which the sub-divisional magistrate granted the permission. He added that the local administration provided security outside the venue and the arrangement inside the venue was to be looked after by the organisers.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. Police and forensic investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Hathras tragedy: Here's top 10 points to know