'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film to cross Rs 400 crore in India soon, KGF star Yash says 'Kudos' to the team

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-led dystopian sci-fi actioner, has struck box office gold within the first 6 days of its release. The film made Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, and is estimated to have raked in Rs 27.85 crore on its day 6. The film made a total of around Rs 371 crore in its first 6 days, as per estimates on Sacnilk.

Of this, the film made Rs 193.2 crore in its Telugu shows, Rs 142 crore in its Hindi shows, Rs 21 crore in its Tamil shows, Rs 12.4 crore in its Malayalam shows, and Rs 2.4 crore in its Kannada shows. With this, Kalki 2898 AD is now on course to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India soon.

At the worldwide box office, the film crossed Rs 625 crore within the first five days of its release. In North America, Kalki 2898 AD crossed the $12 million milestone as of Monday.

Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash praised the film, its cast, crew and highlighted its 'creative storytelling.'

"Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! The film paves the way for more creative storytelling. @nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides (sic)."

"Watching Darling #Prabhas, @SrBachchan sir, @ikamalhaasan sir, and @deepikapadukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience... Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together- it truly lights up the screen!" the KGF star further wrote on X.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who wants to build a residential complex and live a lavish life in the Complex. Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.

The film also has cameos by the likes of Vijay Devarakonda, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben. Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in six languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.