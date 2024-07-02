Hathras Stampede: Meet Narayan Hari aka 'Bhole Bhaba' whose Satsang resulted in more than 100 deaths in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic stampede at a Satsang by spiritual guru Narayan Sakar Vishva Hari Bhole Baba in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of over 100 devotees on Tuesday evening. Baba Narayan Sakar Hari, noted for his large gatherings despite past controversies, was conducting 'Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam' when the incident occurred.

The Satsang event, which witnessed a massive turnout, leading to the unfortunate stampede, happened in the Sikandararao area of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh.



Narayan Sakar Hari hails from Bahadur Nagari village in the Etah district. Prior to his spiritual endeavors, he worked in the intelligence department of the police, eventually leaving the job to focus on his spiritual mission. Sikandararao area of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time one of his events has seen overwhelming attendance. In May 2022, during the Covid-19 wave, he organized a satsang in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Despite the district administration's permission for only 50 attendees, over 50,000 people participated, causing major disruptions in the city's traffic and leading to a report being filed against the organizers.



Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the stampede in Hathras.

