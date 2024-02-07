scorecardresearch
2024 Lok Sabha polls: 'TDP-BJP alliance could happen any moment,' says YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

Chandrababu Naidu, who served as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004 and then from June 2014 to May 2019, was earlier part of the NDA but he left the alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections over special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Wednesday said that the alliance between TDP and the BJP may happen at any moment. "I don't know the details. He is getting ready. It could happen at any moment. It is between the Home Minister and CBN Sir," he said when asked about the alliance between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP.    

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Delhi, would meet Home Minister Amit Shah. When asked about the meeting, the MP said: The meeting would happen for sure, I guess today."

Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
