'2024 me Bihar settle': Prashant Kishor won't wait for 2025, Jan Suraaj will contest upcoming bypolls

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor launched his party, Jan Suraaj, on Wednesday, and announced that his party will contest the bypolls to four assembly seats. Bypolls, likely to be held in November, are due in Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj. These seats were vacated by MLAs who were elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of this announcement, a party functionary had said that Jan Suraaj saw the assembly bypolls as a great opportunity to understand where and how the party was placed. "Since these seats are in the Magadh and Shahabad regions, it could also be a good learning experience to grasp the regional dynamics of Bihar politics," he told The Indian Express.

Kishor has already announced that the party would contest elections on all 243 seats out of which there will be 40 women candidates from the party to be formed.

Speaking at the launch of the party, Prashant Kishor said the Jan Suraj will be the first party in which the candidates will be elected by the people and not by the party. "The people agreed to this decision in the founding convention," the party said in a tweet.



