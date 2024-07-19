3 dead, 30 injured in Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment; Railways Ministry orders high-level inquiry

A total of 3 people were killed and 30 others were injured on Thursday afternoon after 8 bogies of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda railway station. The train left from Chandigarh station at 11:35 pm on Wednesday.

The derailment took place between Motiganj-Jhilani railway stations in Gonda district at around 2:35 pm on Thursday. Both the loco pilots of the train are safe. One of the loco pilot heard a loud explosion-like sound before the incident took place, as per Railways sources.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, however, said there was no explosion before the incident. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told newswire PTI previously that four people lost their lives.

Around 5 hours later, however, the authorities revised the figures as District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that there was only one casualty.

“Prima facie, when teams reached the spot people were laying scattered there in bad shape due to which confusion prevailed,” Sharma said. One more passenger died in the evening while being taken for medical treatment to Lucknow, as per UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen.

Union minister and local MP Kirti Vardhan Singh also visited the accident spot.

"Since this train was going to Dibrugarh from Chandigarh, a special train has left from Gorakhpur to carry the passengers to their destination. The train will stop at Mankapur railway station, and buses have been arranged to take passengers to the railway station," Singh said.

He added the Railways' technical team will investigate the cause of the accident. The Railways Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Ministry also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to carry out rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to those injured. The authorities released several helpline numbers, including 8957400965 (Gonda) and 8957409292 (Lucknow) and 9957555960 (Dibrugarh).