30-yr old Bengaluru techie jumps from apartment's 12th floor: 'Losses in startup venture, experienced mental distress'

A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru when Mayank Rajani, a 30-year-old software engineer, allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 12th-floor corridor of his apartment complex. The incident, which took place on March 4th at around 6 am, was reportedly linked to health issues and financial setbacks.

Rajani had relocated to Bengaluru from Lucknow in 2018 and was employed at a software company near his residence. He shared his apartment with another software engineer, an arrangement known to both families.

Rajani had been dealing with health challenges following a spinal cord surgery, which left him in persistent pain for which he was under medication, The Times of India reported.

According to his father Manohar Lal, Rajani also experienced occasional mental distress. The circumstances of his death were discovered by a security guard who found him in a pool of blood after hearing a loud noise, while Rajani's girlfriend was asleep in the bedroom at the time of the incident.

Financial difficulties are believed to have contributed to Rajani's mental state. He had incurred significant losses in a startup venture, investing his savings and borrowing funds from his family.

These financial setbacks, combined with his ongoing health problems, were reportedly overwhelming.

"Family members say he ended his life over setbacks he faced on his health and business fronts. We have taken up the case of unnatural death and are investigating," stated a senior police officer involved in the case.

Rajani's family, upon receiving the distressing news, travelled to Bengaluru later that day. They filed a complaint with the police, expressing no suspicion of foul play in his death.

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Rajani's decision to take his life. The factors leading to such a tragic outcome continue to be scrutinised as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The incident highlights the pressures faced by young professionals in the technology sector, where health issues and financial instability can have profound impacts.