'Parents who fail to....': Thyrocare's Dr A. Velumani says on cooking, leaves netizens impressed

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani recently shared his take on cooking and how important it is as a life skill. He said that there are 2 types of people -- first those who learn to cook and second who think of it as a waste of time.

"There are two kinds. 1. Intelligent enough to learn a good deal of cooking. They enjoy a happy married life by building bilateral relationships. 2. Lazy enough to think that cooking is waste of time. Even if they find a rich spouse, they struggle in generating or sustaining relationships and stressed," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Related Articles

He noted that this holds especially true for families with an annual income of ₹5-25 lakhs, adding: "Parents who fail to teach cooking may repent. Food is the best route to get to heart."

There are two kinds.



1. Intelligent enough to Learn a good deal of cooking. They enjoy a happy married life by building bilateral relationships.



2. Lazy enough to think that cooking is waste of time. Even if they find a rich spouse, they struggle in generating or sustaining… pic.twitter.com/rVHR6jM3fu — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) March 5, 2025

Velumani also mentioned that while his wife cooked, he cleaned the dishes. He also noted that his late wife Sumathi worked with the state-owned State Bank of India (SBI).

"My wife late Mrs. Sumathi Velumani built and nurtured 2 big families. Mine and hers. Fortunately we I enjoyed cleaning vessels. PS: She was working wife (SBI)."

Meanwhile, netizens agreed with Velumani's take on cooking being a key life skill. Some users even said that unlike Indians, Americans and Europeans mostly do their own daily family chores.

"Cooking isn't just a skill, it's relationship equity. Shared meals build stronger bonds than money ever can," a user said.

"Americans and Europeans mostly themselves do their own daily family jobs. No shame to do this. Only super rich has their paid housekeeping staff. In our country this is opposite. I have seen person with 20k salary has 2 type of 'Bai'. I do every kind of family work with my wife," a second user said.

" 'Parents who fail to teach cooking to children may repent.' The best line I read today. My mother used to travel 100 KMs every day for her work. I was 12, when my mother taught me cooking, which is a life skill that is even paying today," a third user commented.

Another user said: "We were discussing this exact topic today with our son. It's a life skill, cooking and cleaning are very basic and important skills and discipline for life!"