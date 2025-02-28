‘I pulled him back from the edge’: Wife of techie denies allegations in suicide case

Manav Sharma, a Senior Process Associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recorded a video before ending his life, blaming his wife and calling for stronger legal protections for men. However, his wife, Nikita Sharma, has denied the allegations, instead pointing to his history of alcohol abuse and self-harm.

“The day he died by suicide, he had dropped me at my maternal home. Whatever claims he has made about me, it is about my past. It is not related to anything after our marriage,” she told ETV Bharat.

Nikita alleged that Manav had attempted suicide multiple times before and that she had personally intervened to save him at least three times. She also accused his family of ignoring his mental health issues, despite her repeated warnings.

Manav, 25, had married Nikita in 2024 in Agra, and the couple moved to Mumbai in February 2025. In his video, which went viral, he expressed deep distress over his marriage, accusing his wife of infidelity.

“This is for the authorities. The law needs to protect men... My wife was involved with another man... But what can I do? It does not matter anymore,” he said.

He also spoke of previous suicide attempts, showing scars on his wrist, and made a final plea: “Please think about men. I'm sorry, everyone… They become very lonely.” His last words included a request: “Don’t touch my parents after my death.”

The FIR, filed at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, highlights the strained relationship between the couple, according to ANI. Authorities are currently examining allegations from both sides as part of their investigation.

The video surfaced on social media on February 27, catching the attention of Agra Police. DCP Agra Suraj Rai confirmed, “Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a complaint.” He assured that all allegations would be thoroughly investigated.