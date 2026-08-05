Google, Tata Group and Amazon are India’s most attractive employers — but work-life balance, not pay, is the biggest talent magnet

The top 10 most attractive employer brands in India are Google, Tata Group, Amazon, Samsung India, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC Group, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Dell Technologies.

Drawing on insights from more than 1.75 lakh respondents across 34 markets, including nearly 3,500 in India, the research finds that employees now judge organisations on the overall workplace experience, not just individual perks.

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Work-life balance overtakes pay

Work-life balance has emerged as the most important employer value proposition (EVP) driver for Indian talent, cited by 60% of respondents. It is followed by equal opportunities (59%), career progression (55%), salary and benefits (55%), and a strong employer reputation (53%).

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These changing priorities are also reflected in employee mobility. Nearly 46% of Indian professionals plan to change jobs in the next six months, while 32% have already switched employers in the past six months.

Among the biggest reasons employees leave are work-life balance (49%), lack of career growth (42%) and low compensation (41%). Career progression is particularly important for younger employees, with 43% of millennials saying they would leave because of limited growth opportunities, compared with 42% of Gen Z and 39% of Gen X.

"The post-2020 era has fundamentally rewritten the psychological contract between employers and employees. Retention is no longer about strengthening isolated touchpoints; it requires closing the gap between financial reward and everyday fulfilment," said Narayan Iyer, Managing Director, Randstad India.

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Respondents said a good work environment (52%) is the biggest contributor to work-life balance, followed by personal growth and fulfilment (40%), flexible work arrangements (35%) and health and wellbeing support (35%). Women were slightly more likely than men to associate work-life balance with flexible working arrangements (37% versus 33%).

Digital talent expects more

Digital professionals stood out for placing the highest emphasis on compensation, with 73% prioritising competitive salaries. They were also the most likely to leave because of limited career growth opportunities, with 55% citing this as a reason, compared with 40% of operational talent, covering sectors such as BFSI, consumer retail, manufacturing, logistics and managed services, and 43% of professional talent across functions including finance, HR, legal, engineering, healthcare and customer support.

Hybrid work is now the norm

The study also highlights how work models have evolved. Around three in five employees in India now work remotely at least some of the time, primarily through hybrid arrangements (42%). At the same time, fully remote work has declined sharply from 47% in 2021 to 18% in 2026, reflecting a clear shift towards hybrid work. Younger employees continue to be the biggest users of flexible work, with 63% of Gen Z and 62% of millennials working remotely at least part of the time, compared with 51% of Gen X.

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Employees also view job security through a broader lens than compensation alone. Performance recognition and career continuity (47%) rank alongside reliable pay and benefits (47%) as the strongest contributors to job security, while transparent and trustworthy communication (46%) follows close behind, highlighting that employees want to feel informed and supported, not just financially reassured.