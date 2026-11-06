4 bedsores in 5 days, death 2 months later: Punjab hospital, doctor held liable; told to pay ₹15.5 lakh

The commission, comprising President Naveen Puri and members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, passed the order on October 1. It held the hospital and doctor liable for negligence and deficiency in services during the patient's hospitalisation in October 2025.

READ THIS: 10-minute delivery goes wrong: Telangana consumer commission orders Zepto to pay ₹57,000

Woman developed four bedsores after discharge

According to the family, the woman had been suffering from fever during the last week of September 2025. She consulted a doctor in early October and, on medical advice, was admitted to his hospital. After five days of treatment, she was discharged on October 6, 2025, after her family paid a hospital bill of ₹1.16 lakh.

However, later that night, family members discovered four bedsores on her back while helping her change clothes. They claimed she had remained alert, could sit up and interacted with them during her hospital stay.

Advertisement

The family subsequently contacted the hospital and shared photographs and videos of the wounds. According to the complaint, the treating doctor allegedly acknowledged that hospital staff had failed to maintain proper hygiene and ensure regular repositioning of the patient.

DON'T MISS: KYC fraud: SBI told to pay ₹50,000 to advocate who lost ₹35,010 despite blocking his card

The hospital reportedly prescribed medicines and arranged home dressing services on four to five occasions. Despite further consultations and treatment, her condition deteriorated.

On December 5, 2025, she was readmitted to the hospital in critical condition and died the same day. The death summary cited bed sore-acquired sepsis, septic shock and multi-organ involvement as the cause of death.

Hospital denies medical negligence allegations

Advertisement

The hospital denied the allegations, maintaining that the woman had no bedsores at admission or discharge. It claimed that preventive measures, including regular repositioning, an air mattress and adequate nutrition, had been provided.

It also argued that nursing records and medical files did not document any bedsores during her stay. The hospital said the family was referred to the plastic surgery outpatient department after reporting the wounds and maintained that the patient could not be saved despite treatment following her readmission.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man waited 10 years for ₹50 lakh flat; Now developer told to pay ₹86 lakh with 9% interest

Commission calls it ‘clear-cut negligence’

Rejecting the hospital's explanation, the commission observed that four bedsores could not have developed within just a few hours after discharge, particularly when no such wounds had been reported at admission.

Describing the matter as a case of “clear-cut negligence and deficiency of services”, the commission highlighted failures in monitoring the patient's condition, maintaining adequate records and identifying and treating the wounds during hospitalisation.

The family had sought ₹30 lakh in compensation. The commission awarded ₹15 lakh, along with ₹50,000 in litigation costs, bringing the total to ₹15.5 lakh. It also held that the hospital's and doctor's respective insurers would be responsible for covering the amounts payable by their insured parties.