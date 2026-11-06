Democrats' midterm win could reverse global risk mood, support Indian market: Abhay Agarwal

A Political Trigger for Market Repricing

“This is a global markets game-changing event,” Agarwal said, arguing that the election outcome reflects “a complete outright rejection” of Trump-era politics. In his assessment, US voters have pushed back against policies centred on conflict and heavy spending, especially at a time when inflation pressures had already become a major domestic concern.

That political signal matters for markets because it potentially alters the trajectory of trade, tariffs and geopolitical risk—three forces that have weighed heavily on investor sentiment toward growth economies.

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Why India Could Be a Key Beneficiary

Agarwal’s core argument is that India was on a stronger footing before global tensions intensified. He pointed to the period before the spike in trade-war rhetoric, tariff actions and conflict-related uncertainty, saying these shocks came one after another for a fast-growing market like India and turned global investors cautious.

“For India, there are a lot of benefits,” he said, adding that “a lot of these things are expected to reverse” after the political reset in the US. If that thesis plays out, India could see a more durable improvement in foreign portfolio flows, especially into large-cap names that offer earnings visibility and domestic demand exposure.

Tailwinds Beyond the Flows

The broader conversation around Agarwal’s market stance reinforces that view. He had already flagged a rotation under way from expensive small- and mid-cap counters toward under-owned large caps linked to India’s consumption story. A friendlier external environment could accelerate that shift, particularly if foreign investors continue to prefer scale, liquidity and resilient earnings.

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For Dalal Street, then, the real story may not be the size of the first four days’ inflows alone, but whether global politics has finally opened the door to a sustained rerating. Agarwal’s message is clear: if geopolitical and tariff pressures begin to unwind, India stands to regain its place as a preferred growth market for global capital.