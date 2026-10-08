4 days off the track: Sports track in Gurugram doubled as helipad for Haryana CM’s stranded chopper

The extended, four-day hiatus ignited frustration among local sports enthusiasts and social media users, who criticised state authorities for converting dedicated athletic infrastructure into a high-security VIP parking lot.

Public outrage mounted after Divya Singh, co-founder of the sportswear startup OYR, took to social media to highlight the systemic neglect faced by grass-roots athletes.

Refracting the frustration, Divya Singh posted on X: “CM sahab's glorious helicopter has been parked at Tau Devi Lal Stadium for the last couple of days. The result? The TRACK IS CLOSED. Hundreds of state-level athletes train here every day. For many of them, this is the only track available to train on. Their aspirations of representing India can wait because there are more important things to do there now: parking the CM's helicopter”.

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CM sahab’s glorious helicopter has been parked at Tau Devi Lal Stadium for the last couple of days. The result? The TRACK IS CLOSED. Hundreds of state-level athletes train here every day. For many of them, this is the only track available to train on. Their aspirations of representing India can wait because there are more important things to do there now: parking the CM’s helicopter. We get angry when Westerners stereotype India as a “third-world country.” what exactly are we doing to challenge that perception when we treat public sporting infrastructure like this? We’re not just failing our athletes. We’re telling them that their training, their time and their ambitions matter less than the convenience of a VIP. — Divya (@DivyaOYR) October 7, 2026

The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp responses from citizens and sports advocates who noted that utilising active sports tracks as temporary helipads has been a recurring nuisance at the stadium.

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Defending the venue lockdown, sports administration officials maintained that strict security protocols left them with no alternative while the aircraft remained on the grounds.

“The track was closed for security reasons. Since CM Saini arrived in the state this morning, the helicopter has been removed, and the track is open again,” said Ram Mehar Singh, Deputy Director of Sports for Haryana.