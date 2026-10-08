4 days off the track: Sports track in Gurugram doubled as helipad for Haryana CM’s stranded chopper

A stranded state helicopter parked in the middle of Gurugram’s Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex forced hundreds of athletes off their primary synthetic running track for four consecutive days. Authorities confirmed the chopper was repaired and flown out of the stadium on October 6, allowing normal practice sessions and training routines to resume for local athletes.
The state-owned aircraft, used by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, was grounded at the multi-purpose sports complex after developing a technical snag. Following the landing, security personnel deployed at the venue immediately restricted entry, barring state-level runners, sprinters, and general sportspersons who depend on the government facility daily to prepare for upcoming competitions, according to reports.