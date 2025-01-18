40+ hours, no suspect: Saif Ali Khan's attacker changes clothes, evades capture

Mumbai police are in a race against time to track down the suspect who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Bandra residence early Thursday. More than 40 hours after the shocking attack, the assailant remains at large, with investigators suspecting him to be a "hardened criminal." Footage shows the intruder changing clothes after fleeing the scene, likely to mislead authorities.

Related Articles

At least 24 teams from the local police, Crime Branch, and intelligence units are involved in the search. Initial progress seemed promising when Bandra police detained a man resembling the suspect caught on CCTV. However, after five hours of questioning, he was released due to lack of evidence.

Police have also questioned workers and a carpenter recently present at the actor’s residence. "The investigation has yet to yield a strong lead," an officer admitted.

Footage from nearby cameras revealed the suspect, initially in a black T-shirt, later wearing a light blue shirt near Lucky Junction. Officers believe this intentional disguise and the suspect's ability to avoid detection suggest a calculated criminal. The suspect also covered his face with a red scarf and cap to elude cameras.

Efforts to identify him have expanded citywide, with his photo circulated among the police force, retired officers, and public transport unions. Yet, no one has recognized him. Police are also questioning individuals with histories of drug-related crimes or robbery for potential links.

The attacker reportedly bypassed security at Khan’s building, climbing a narrow shaft to access the bathroom of the actor’s younger child. After a scuffle, Khan and his family managed to trap the intruder in the child’s room before fleeing upstairs. The assailant then escaped via the same shaft, later captured on CCTV descending barefoot through the fire exit.

The building’s security has come under scrutiny. Vendors near the property revealed lax protocols, with guards often allowing entry without verification. Officers have criticized the lack of comprehensive CCTV coverage, particularly for such a high-profile residence.

The auto driver who rushed Khan to the hospital described the actor drenched in blood, barely able to walk. “He told me, ‘Call the guard quickly, I’m Saif Ali Khan.’ Only then did I realize who he was,” the driver recalled.