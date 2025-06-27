40-member team, tow vehicle from UK for rescue of $110-million British F-35 stealth fighter jet stranded in Kerala

The British F-35 stealth fighter jet that has been stranded at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala completed a fortnight on Friday. Multiple attempts have been made to get it to fly but none have been successful. The Royal British Navy is making a renewed push to fly the aircraft.

The $110-million jet has been grounded since June 14, reportedly due to a hydraulic snag. A special tow vehicle, along with a 40-member team of British engineers and specialists, have been flown in from the UK that will now attend to it. Reports have suggested that the jet would be repaired in India.

Moreover, Britain will have to pay parking charges for the jet’s extended stay.

The jet, part of the Royal British Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to low fuel levels, compounded by bad weather. The carrier was stationed 100 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast.

The safe landing was facilitated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) that provided refuelling and logistical support. However, a subsequent hydraulic failure kept the jet grounded.

The 40-member UK team of specialists will make their way to Kerala to repair the jet in Air India's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hangar at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reported the Kerala-based English newspaper Onmanorama.

A British High Commission spokesperson told The Hindu that the aircraft will be moved to a space in the MRO facility hangar once the specialist equipment and UK engineering teams arrive. The decision to shift the jet to the hangar reverses the earlier reluctance of the British Navy due to concerns that remain undisclosed.

The British F-35B, now parked at Bay 4 under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection, has drawn attention on social media, where a satirical post joked it was up for sale on OLX. Previous repair attempts involved a small team of Royal Navy technicians who could not resolve the hydraulic issue.

The Royal Navy initially declined offers to move the stealth jet to Air India's hangar. Now, with the larger specialised UK team and a tow vehicle on the way, the focus is on in-situ repairs. Airlifting the jet to the UK remains an option if the renewed repair efforts fail. In that case, Thiruvananthapuram airport may see a Royal Air Force lifter, such as a Globemaster, in action.