4,399 days and counting: Modi surpasses Nehru, becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office and surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s elected tenure by a single day.

Modi first took the oath on May 26, 2014, was re-elected in 2019, and secured a third consecutive term in 2024, marking an unbroken elected run in office since his first victory.

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Nehru served as Prime Minister from August 15, 1947, until his death in May 1964. However, he led an interim government until India's first general election in 1951–52. After that election, the Congress secured a majority and Nehru continued as head of an elected government from 1952 onward.

Nehru served 4,398 days in office from May 13, 1952, to May 27, 1964. Indira Gandhi had a longer but non-continuous tenure, spanning 1966 to 1984, including her defeat in the 1977 election after the Emergency.

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The milestone triggered a wave of international congratulations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples."

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US Senator John Cornyn, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, said Modi’s tenure has been "nothing short of transformational," adding: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister - 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates,” and noting his role in “lifting 250 million out of poverty” and strengthening the US-India partnership.

Australia’s former prime minister Scott Morrison called Modi "a true statesman who has transformed India’s economy and standing in the world."

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the milestone reflects Modi’s "years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India’s development, prosperity and standing on the global stage."

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Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the achievement reflects "enduring confidence and trust" in Modi across three mandates, adding that he admires his "wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation."

Former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called it a "historic milestone" reflecting public trust, while Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto said it reflects "trust and confidence reposed in your leadership… in the world’s largest democracy."

