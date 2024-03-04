scorecardresearch
Business Today
5 hospitalised after consuming mouth freshener at Gurugram restaurant, owner booked

The incident happened after a person, along with his wife and friends, visited the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90.

The incident happened at the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90 The incident happened at the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90

At least five people were hospitalised after they consumed mouth freshener at a restaurant in Gurugram, India Today reported on Monday. The incident happened after a person, along with his wife and friends, visited the La Forestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90. After having their meals, they consumed mouth fresheners offered by restaurant staff, which resulted in an immediate deterioration of their health.

Those who consumed the mouth fresheners began experiencing continuous vomiting and bleeding from their mouths. The family alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management did not assist the group and remained indifferent. 

The family then informed the Gurugram Police, who rushed to the scene and shifted them to a nearby private hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment. 

An FIR has been filed against the restaurant owner.

(With inputs from Neeraj Vashistha)
 

Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
