5,300 applicants, 18 shortlisted candidates: Interviews for role of Ram Temple CEO begin in Ayodhya

The CEO will be responsible for overseeing the administration, management and business affairs of the Ram temple.

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Over 5,300 applicants, 18 make the cut

The recruitment process has attracted significant interest, with more than 5,300 people applying for the CEO position. Following the screening process, only 18 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. Temple sources told PTI that candidates with administrative experience are likely to be preferred for the position, given the scale of responsibilities associated with managing the temple and its related affairs.

The eligibility conditions for the post are also specific. The selected candidate must be a practising Hindu and is required to follow Hindu traditions and guidelines. The candidate must also be a pure vegetarian and a strict teetotaller. The age limit for the position has been fixed between 50 and 70 years.

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Why the CEO appointment matters

The decision to appoint a CEO comes against the backdrop of allegations involving the misuse and embezzlement of Ram temple donations. The trust decided to strengthen its administrative structure after allegations of donation embezzlement emerged in the first week of June. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to investigate the allegations.

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Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case. During the investigation, police recovered cash from multiple accused. The highest recovery was ₹20.39 lakh from one of the accused, besides gold, silver and foreign currency.

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What the new CEO will oversee

The incoming CEO is expected to play a key role in managing the temple's administrative operations and business-related affairs. The appointment is therefore significant as the Ram temple continues to evolve into a major religious and pilgrimage centre. With the interview process now underway, the trust is expected to move closer to selecting the person who will take charge of the temple's day-to-day administrative and management responsibilities.