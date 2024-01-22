65-year-old devotee survives heart attack at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event due to IAF's mobile hospital

A critical medical emergency unfolded on Monday during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ramkrishna Srivastava, a 65-year-old devotee, experienced a severe heart attack within the temple complex. His blood pressure had escalated to an alarming 210/170 mm Hg, signaling immediate danger to his life.

In a swift and life-saving response, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) rapid response team, led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta, sprang into action. The team, operating out of the BHISHM Cube mobile hospital units, was able to evacuate Srivastava from the scene within a minute of his collapse. This prompt intervention occurred during the golden hour, the critical first hour after a medical event, which is often key to a patient's survival and recovery.

The IAF's rapid response team provided on-site preliminary treatment that stabilized Srivastava's condition. Once he was out of immediate peril, he was transferred to a civil hospital for further observation and specialized care.

This incident highlighted the strategic deployment of two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals in Ayodhya as part of the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project. These mobile hospitals are equipped with innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and provide essential medical support during emergencies.

The Ram Mandir, a central temple surrounded by six more within a complex, stands on a site believed by many Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple's construction fulfills a long-standing Hindu nationalist pledge and marks a timeline spanning over 500 years since the original Babri Masjid stood there.

The Pran Pratishtha event not only attracted devout followers like Srivastava but also notable Bollywood celebrities and was recognized by the state of Uttar Pradesh with a public holiday declaration.

