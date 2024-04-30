66.14% and 66.71% voter participation in Phase 1 and Phase 2, shows EC's final voter turnout data

The Election Commission announced that Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections saw a turnout of 66.14%, while Phase 2 recorded a turnout of 66.71%.

Polling for the first phase took place on April 19 across 102 constituencies, followed by the second phase on April 26 for 88 constituencies.

In comparison to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was a slight decrease in voter turnout during the first and second phases this year. In 2019, the voter turnout stood at 69.43% and 69.17% for the first and second phases, respectively.

During the first phase of polling, Lakshadweep saw the highest voter turnout at 84.1%, while Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout among the 21 states and Union Territories that voted on April 19, with 49.26%.

During the second phase of polling, Manipur registered the highest voter turnout at 84.85%, whereas Uttar Pradesh had the lowest voter turnout at 55.19%

