84% of Indian travellers go solo, 58% choose impromptu trips, reveals Amex report

84% of Indians are planning solo trips this year, surpassing the global average of 66%. This rise in solo travel is driven by a desire for self-discovery, with 46% of Indians citing "reconnecting with themselves" as the main motivation, according to the American Express 2024 Global Travel Trends Report. Additionally, 39% seek a break from daily life chaos, and 34% are on a quest for independence.

The report, conducted among travelers from seven countries including India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom, showed that 58% of them are keen on last-minute trips this year. This enthusiasm for spontaneity surpasses the global average, reflecting a growing trend.

The top reasons behind these impromptu trips include the freedom to explore without pressure (50%), the flexibility to visit multiple destinations (49%), and the desire to experience new cultures and local experiences (48%).

The trend of last-minute travel is evident in India, with 40% of Indians booking trips a week or less in advance last year. Additionally, a remarkable 69% have occasionally booked one-way tickets, offering them more flexibility in their travel plans.

Social media (64%), family (56%), and travel websites (46%) are among the top sources of inspiration for major trips, as per the American Express report. Indian travelers, with their unique preferences and attitudes, are leading the way in embracing solo and spontaneous travel, thus influencing the future of the travel industry.

"Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours. At American Express, we understand the evolving needs of consumers and strive to empower our Card Members with rewarding offers and benefits, enhancing their travel experiences wherever they venture,” saidSanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India.

The report further revealed that for 71% of Indians, food is the top travel aspect they won't compromise on, compared to the global average of 52%. Additionally, 67% of Indians are unwilling to compromise on accommodation.

In 2024, 67% of Indians planning a trip prefer a beach vacation. 58% of Indians planning a trip in 2024 aim for outdoor adventure trips like camping, surfing, skiing, and mountain climbing. 55% of Indians planning a trip in 2024 are interested in metropolitan trips to explore new cities.