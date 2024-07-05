'A health illiterate': Doctor schools Samantha Ruth Prabhu for risky health advice, her reply...

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu found herself at the center of a row after a doctor labeled her as a 'health illiterate' for her social media post on using hydrogen peroxide nebulisation.

The actor, who frequently shares health advice while documenting her battle with Myositis, posted a picture of herself using a nebuliser and encouraged her followers to consider the unconventional method over traditional medication.

Related Articles

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the X handle of "The Liver Doc", responded with a scathing critique, calling Samantha a "health and science illiterate" for promoting a potentially dangerous practice.

In his post, Philips highlighted the risks of such unverified health advice and underscored the responsibility of public figures to share accurate information.



"Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections," the doctor wrote on X.

Left: Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections.



Right: Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation… pic.twitter.com/Ihn2xocKUt — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 4, 2024

"In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team".

Samantha, who replied saying her recommendation came from a place of good intention and was backed by a highly qualified doctor, urged the doctor to be more respectful.

"It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so proactive with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Nevermind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatment and not as a celebrity," she wrote.

She further added, "It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from the debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals."

Samantha is gearing up for "Citadel: Honey Bunny" with Varun Dhawan, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' "Citadel," which originally starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.